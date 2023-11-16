OneSeven Continues Expansion, Welcomes Hyperion Wealth Group

OneSeven

16 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Fast-growing RIA aggregator OneSeven welcomes $250 million Toledo, Ohio-based practice in latest expansion.

TOLEDO, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSeven, an RIA specializing in supporting advisors with life-changing opportunities, celebrates the completed transition of Hyperion Wealth Group into OneSeven's dynamic, client-centric RIA platform. With this move, Hyperion Wealth Group, previously Garrison Financial, will continue its custodial relationship with Raymond James while benefiting from added support and capabilities from OneSeven, which recently surpassed $4 billion in AUM and now supports 27 advisory teams across the United States.

The firm, founded in 2011 by financial services veteran Neil Garrison, specializes in financial planning, retirement planning, education planning, investment solutions, and portfolio management. Now, in partnership with OneSeven, the firm is positioned to continue its growth and excellent client service backed by the tools and capabilities OneSeven brings to the fold.

"OneSeven's standout industry reputation throughout Ohio and across the nation makes this move all the more exciting," said Garrison, President of Hyperion Wealth Group. "They are redefining what excellence looks like in this profession, and we're thrilled to join that movement."

Through its focus on the Seven Pillars of Wellness – which include family, career, community, physical, mental, spiritual, and financial – OneSeven has steadily attracted like-minded teams like Hyperion Wealth Group to its client-centric mission.

"We are thrilled to form this relationship with Neil and his talented team at Hyperion Wealth Group, one built on shared values and a vision for elevating the advisory profession to benefit the clients we serve," said OneSeven President Todd Resnick. "Together, OneSeven and the practices we support nationwide are replacing tired industry norms with new energy and enhanced standards."

About OneSeven: OneSeven is not your typical financial firm. Our mission is to make a meaningful impact in the world of wealth management, where unique experiences are rare. Our independent financial advisors go beyond the numbers, striving to provide holistic and tailored solutions for each client. We take the time to understand what truly drives you - your interests, long-term goals, and aspirations. By becoming your trusted partners, we serve as sounding boards for your ambitions, challenges, concerns, and successes, aligning your finances with what truly matters.

Discover more about OneSeven, our exceptional advisors, and how you can join our team by visiting our website at onesevenadvisor.com.

