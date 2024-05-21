OneSeven Welcomes Four Esteemed Advisors Nationwide, Expands Network To 16 States

RIA continues swift growth with addition of several new advisors and expansion into South Carolina.

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSeven, a prominent RIA dedicated to providing advisors with transformative opportunities, proudly announces the arrival of four esteemed advisors, expanding its nationwide presence across 16 states and counting. Bernard Semon, Stephen Shaffer, Tim Valentine, and Christopher Lakian join OneSeven from various regions of the United States, enriching the firm's advisory services with their diverse expertise.

Bernard Semon transitioned to OneSeven on April 1st, assuming the role of Portfolio Manager for Stratos Investments, a DBA of OneSeven, based in El Paso, Texas. With experience at Raymond James and Morgan Stanley, Bernard brings valuable insights to portfolio management and financial advising.

Stephen Shaffer, CFP®, AIF®, of Yardley, Pennsylvania, joined Lake House Private Wealth Management, a DBA of OneSeven, as Partner and Director of Financial Planning on April 9th. Steve's specialization in serving high-achieving professionals, particularly airline pilots, adds depth to OneSeven's financial planning capabilities.

Tim Valentine, CFP®, APMA®, BFA™, joined OneSeven on April 24th as a Private Wealth Advisor in Canton, Ohio. With a passion for building meaningful client relationships, Tim's financial expertise and creative approach enhance OneSeven's client-centric solutions.

Christopher Lakian, AIF®, became part of OneSeven on April 26th as CEO and Founder of Magnetic North Financial, a DBA of OneSeven, based in Charleston, South Carolina. With two decades of experience, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge in financial services to his role.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bernard, Stephen, Tim, and Christopher to the OneSeven family," said Todd Resnick, Co-Founder and President of OneSeven. "Their varied expertise and profound insights enhance our dedication to superior customer service, enabling us to deliver personalized and effective financial solutions to clients across the country. This underscores our unwavering commitment to achieving excellence in every client interaction."

The addition of these accomplished advisors from various regions underscores OneSeven's dedication to providing unparalleled wealth management solutions to clients across the nation.

About OneSeven: OneSeven is not your typical financial firm. Our mission is to make a meaningful impact in the world of wealth management, where unique experiences are rare. With offices now spanning 16 states and boasting 32 advisor teams, we're proud to oversee over $4.3 billion in assets under management (AUM). Our independent financial advisors go beyond the numbers, striving to provide holistic and tailored solutions for each client. We take the time to understand what truly drives our advisors – their interests, long-term goals, and aspirations. By becoming your trusted partners, we serve as sounding boards for your ambitions, challenges, concerns, and successes, aligning your practice to what really matters.

Brian Hart

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 101

[email protected]

SOURCE OneSeven