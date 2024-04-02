OneSeven Welcomes Palm Coast Wealth Management

Los Angeles-based financial planner James Selu departs Edelman Financial Engines to form reinvigorated practice in partnership with OneSeven.

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSeven, an RIA specializing in supporting advisors with life-changing opportunities, proudly announces the addition of a prominent Los Angeles County-based practice, bringing $190 million in assets under management to its rapidly expanding RIA platform. James Selu has seamlessly transitioned into the dynamic and client-centric environment of OneSeven after being with Edelman Financial Engines for the past nine years.

As President, CEO, and Financial Planner, Selu has established his independent practice as Palm Coast Wealth Management. The practice will maintain its custodial relationship with Schwab while gaining access to the enhanced support and capabilities offered by OneSeven. This move comes as OneSeven celebrates surpassing $4.3 billion in assets under management and now serving 28 advisory teams nationwide.

"Partnering with OneSeven has given me more freedom to choose financial products and solutions that best support my clients and their goals," said Selu.

Selu, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ with over a decade of experience in the industry since 2008, is renowned for his commitment to educating clients and empowering them to make informed financial decisions. His personalized approach to financial planning has earned him a stellar reputation for providing comprehensive and strategic advice tailored to each client's unique needs. By joining forces with OneSeven, Selu is poised to further elevate his practice's growth trajectory and uphold its tradition of excellence in client service, leveraging the advanced tools and capabilities that OneSeven offers.

"We're thrilled to forge this partnership with James, united by shared values and a joint vision for uplifting the advisory profession to better serve our clients," stated Todd Resnick, President of OneSeven. "We're excited to extend a warm welcome to James as he joins our network of advisors. We eagerly anticipate supporting his ongoing success."

About OneSeven: OneSeven is not your typical financial firm. Our mission is to make a meaningful impact in the world of wealth management, where unique experiences are rare. Our independent financial advisors go beyond the numbers, striving to provide holistic and tailored solutions for each client. We take the time to understand what truly drives you – your interests, long-term goals, and aspirations. By becoming your trusted partners, we serve as sounding boards for your ambitions, challenges, concerns, and successes, aligning your finances with what truly matters.

