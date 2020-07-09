OneShare Health Announces July 1Share For OneShare Partner Charity

IRVING, Texas, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShare Health, an ACA-exempt Health Care Sharing Ministry and Christian nonprofit, has announced that its 1Share For OneShare charity initiative will be partnering with Jews for Jesus during July.

Since 1973, Jews for Jesus has facilitated Jewish life and community all over the world by raising awareness of Jesus as the Jewish Messiah and providing spiritual care and local services. Their branches and staff, which exist in ­­­13 countries and 18 cities worldwide, host various events for Jewish believers in Jesus. They also partner with local churches, creating a space for Christians to learn about the Jewish background of Christianity.

According to the website, members—identifying as 100 percent Jewish and 100 percent Christian—seek to have honest conversations with other open-minded Jewish people: "We think every Jewish person has the right to explore the identity of Jesus for themselves and draw their own conclusions, rather than let that choice be made for them by rabbis two thousand years ago."

A 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Jews for Jesus is governed by a 16-member U.S. board of directors with 240 full-time missionary and administrative staff on board, as well as over 125 trained volunteers in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Last month's partner charity was Rett's Roost, a retreat center in Maine for families of children with cancer. Founded in 2015 by Deana and Jim Cavan, Rett's Roost offers sanctuary and community to families who have been affected by childhood cancer or child loss.

"The most rewarding part of working with cancer families and bereaved parents and siblings is the connections we see form among them," said Deana Cavan. "Just like OneShare Health, Rett's Roost wants to help people discover a life overflowing with hope, peace, and joy. We have transformed the pain from the loss of our child into compassion for others, and we want to spread and share loving-kindness to those who are struggling to find hope, peace, and joy in their lives."

Anyone who would like to nominate a charity is invited to visit OneShareHealth.com or follow OneShare Health on social media.

About OneShare Health: OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, non-profit, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM) based in Irving, Texas, that facilitates the sharing of medical expenses among individuals and families who are united by a set of shared religious beliefs. Health care sharing ministries are not traditional health insurance and do not accept risk or make guarantees regarding payment of bills submitted by members.

About 1Share For OneShare: 1Share For OneShare is a philanthropic campaign designed to raise awareness through shares on social media. For every share a nominated charity receives, the Christian healthshare will donate $2 (up to $2,000) to the non-profit. Visit the Mission in Motion page for more information.

