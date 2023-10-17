OneShield Announces Integration with Verisk's ISO Electronic Rating Content™

News provided by

OneShield Software

17 Oct, 2023, 10:45 ET

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShield, a leading provider of innovative insurance software solutions, is pleased to announce its integration with the next generation ISO Electronic Rating Content™ (ISO ERC™) from Verisk, a leading global data analytics and technology provider. This strategic initiative helps insurers lower operating costs, reduce risks, and get to market quickly, making it a milestone for OneShield as it enhances its offerings with cutting-edge insurance solutions.

Continue Reading

Verisk's ISO ERC is the industry-standard method for automating the manually intensive process for updating ISO loss costs, rules, and coverage updates, enabling customers to dramatically reduce the overall time and effort in analyzing, interpreting, and implementing changes. 

OneShield's suite of insurance software solutions will be seamlessly integrated with Verisk's ISO ERC, allowing insurance carriers to optimize their rating and policy administration processes with the utmost accuracy and efficiency. This integration ensures standardized data exchange between insurers and OneShield's offering, enabling an insurer to manage the latest ISO filing through a simple, intuitive tool, ultimately reducing operational complexity and accelerating speed to market.

"Verisk's ISO ERC is helping a growing number of customers lower costs, realize efficiencies, and reduce risk in today's rapidly changing market, and it is part of Verisk's deep and broad commitment to support insurers at every step of the insurance value chain," said Ron Beiderman, Senior Vice President of Core Lines Products & Services at Verisk. "Our combined solution will enable insurers to benefit from timely, streamlined updates to our commercial lines rating programs."

OneShield's Chief Product Officer, Liza Petrie, adds: "In today's dynamic insurance landscape, it's not enough to just have information. It's about having the right information at the right time. Our integration with Verisk's ISO ERC is a giant leap forward in that direction — ensuring our clients are always a step ahead in serving their customers."

OneShield's industry-specific expertise combined with Verisk's ISO ERC will empower insurers to make informed decisions, respond quickly to market demands, and enhance customer experiences.

For more information or to schedule a media interview, please contact:

Janice Merkley - VP of Marketing
OneShield 
T: 774.348.1000 | E: [email protected]

Michelle Pantina
Verisk
T: 551-500-7327 | E: [email protected]

About OneShield

OneShield provides business solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes.

OneShield's cloud-based and SaaS platforms include enterprise-level policy management, billing, claims, rating, relationship management, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics.

Designed specifically for personal, commercial, and specialty insurance, our solutions support over 90 lines of business. OneShield's clients, some of the world's leading insurers, benefit from optimized workflows, pre-built content, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and pricing models designed to lower the total cost of ownership.

Our global footprint includes corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, with additional offices throughout India.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud, and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues.

Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research, and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities, and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong.

For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

SOURCE OneShield Software

Also from this source

MIEC Goes Live with OneShield's SaaS Solution for Streamlined Medical Malpractice Insurance Operations

MIEC Goes Live with OneShield's SaaS Solution for Streamlined Medical Malpractice Insurance Operations

MIEC (Medical Insurance Exchange of California), a leading Reciprocal Insurance Exchange for the U.S. Medical Profession serving health professionals ...
HAI Group Selects OneShield Enterprise's Full-Suite Insurance Platform to Deliver Digital Transformation

HAI Group Selects OneShield Enterprise's Full-Suite Insurance Platform to Deliver Digital Transformation

OneShield, a leading enterprise and cloud-based solutions provider for fast-growing and established insurers, is proud to announce its strategic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.