OneShield Announces Partnership with One Inc to Enhance Digital Payment Solution Offering

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShield, a leader in insurance technology solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with One Inc, a leading provider of digital payment solutions for the insurance industry. One Inc's payment products integrations will now be accessible through OneShield's extensive customer-facing marketplace of products. This will empower insurance carriers to harness more solutions, enhance capabilities, and provide added value to their policyholders.

As the insurance landscape continues to evolve, carriers are increasingly seeking solutions that streamline processes, create efficiencies, and improve the overall customer experience. Through this partnership, OneShield and One Inc will leverage their expertise to address these challenges and empower insurers to thrive in today's digital age.

OneShield and One Inc's partnership echoes their commitment to innovation and customer success in the insurance market. Post this

"We are excited to formalize this partnership with One Inc," said Cameron Parker, CEO of OneShield. "With One Inc's industry-leading payment solutions now available in the OneShield marketplace, we can provide insurers with a more comprehensive suite of tools to optimize operations, reduce costs, and deliver superior service to their policyholders."

One Inc's digital payment platform provides insurers a secure, seamless, and customizable payment process across multiple channels, including web, mobile, and call centers. With OneShield's comprehensive solutions, insurers can streamline the entire insurance lifecycle, from quote to claim, while providing their policyholders with convenient payment options and an exceptional user experience.

"This partnership will provide insurers with a single destination for a robust and comprehensive suite of digital solutions, including modern payment options such as access to our ClaimsPay and PremiumPay solution integrations," said Ian Drysdale, CEO of One Inc. "We appreciate OneShield's confidence in our digital payment solutions and capabilities. Their commitment to providing top-tier products that cater to the changing needs of insured individuals is commendable and aligns with our vision for the future of insurance.

The partnership between OneShield and One Inc underscores their shared commitment to innovation and customer success in the insurance industry. By leveraging both powerful platforms, insurers will be better positioned to adapt to changing market dynamics, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and achieve long-term growth and profitability.

About OneShield

Celebrating 25 years of excellence in empowering the insurance industry, OneShield provides business solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes. OneShield's SaaS platforms include enterprise-level policy management, billing, claims, rating, relationship management, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. Designed specifically for personal, commercial, and specialty insurance, our solutions support over 90 lines of business. OneShield's clients, some of the world's leading insurers, benefit from optimized workflows, pre-built content, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and pricing models designed to lower the total cost of ownership. Our global footprint includes corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, with additional offices in India.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps 260+ carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payments, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest-growing digital payment platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars in premiums and claim payments annually.

For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com

