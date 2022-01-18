OneShield Appoints Rex Blazevich to Executive Leadership Team

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShield Software (www.OneShield.com), a preeminent and innovative provider of core software solutions to P&C insurance companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rex Blazevich as Senior Vice President Business Intelligence and Transformation. Reporting to CEO Cameron Parker, Rex will lead the design and execution of optimized business processes to prepare the company for greater scale.

Formerly an Associate Partner with Bain & Company, Rex brings over 15 years of experience working with industry-leading companies to identify and capitalize on strategic opportunities. He has an outstanding track record of designing creative solutions to problems and leading change efforts that deliver sustainable results.

Since attracting a growth investment in 2020 from a consortium of investors led by Pacific Lake Partners and Bain Capital Credit, LP, OneShield has significantly expanded its customer base and had a record year for new customer wins in 2021.

"We are thrilled to have Rex join our executive leadership team," said Cameron Parker, OneShield CEO. "Given our sales momentum and the growth of our organization, the timing is perfect to introduce a new role focused on scaling all aspects of our business in ways that further enable us to meet the needs of our customers. Rex brings a wealth of expertise in helping companies advance, which will be a force multiplier to the growing family of OneShield customers."

"It's an honor to join the OneShield family," said Rex Blazevich. "I've been impressed by how OneShield has grown over the last 14 months, and I'm excited to jump in and help the business stay ahead of its continued growth."

