OneShield Broadens Technology Ecosystem with Input 1, Expanding Insurance Payment Capabilities

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShield, a leading provider of core business software solutions for insurance companies, is proud to announce a successful integration with one of its key OneShield Market Solutions customers in alliance with Input 1, a premier provider of digital billing and payments solutions. This collaboration represents OneShield's continued expansion of its technology ecosystem, offering its clients seamless integration with top-tier technology solutions.

The integration of Input 1's cutting-edge payment solution into OneShield's platform further extends OneShield's capabilities, particularly benefiting the delegated authority market, Managing General Agents (MGAs), Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), and Program Administrators. Clients can now leverage a comprehensive payment solution suite, enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Input 1 to deliver another powerful payment solution to our clients," said Liza Petrie, Chief Product Officer at OneShield. "This integration underscores our commitment to providing innovative and flexible solutions that meet the evolving needs of the insurance industry. By expanding our technology ecosystem, we continue to offer our clients the best technology available to meet a dynamic set of needs, stay competitive, and grow their businesses."

Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer at Input 1, also expressed his enthusiasm: "Collaborating with OneShield is an exciting opportunity for us. Working with their team and technology was a positive experience for us and our clients. Our payment solution seamlessly complements OneShield's platform, providing customers with a robust and user-friendly experience. We look forward to continuing our work together and supporting the growth of our extensive client bases."

This alliance between OneShield and Input 1 exemplifies both companies' commitment to enhancing the insurance industry's operational capabilities.

About OneShield

Celebrating 25 years of excellence in empowering the insurance industry, OneShield provides business solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes. OneShield's SaaS platforms include enterprise-level policy management, billing, claims, rating, relationship management, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. Designed specifically for personal, commercial, and specialty insurance, our solutions support over 90 lines of business. OneShield's clients, some of the world's leading insurers, benefit from optimized workflows, pre-built content, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and pricing models designed to lower the total cost of ownership. Our global footprint includes corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, with additional offices in India.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions streamline billing, payments, and premium finance to make insurance management efficient and hassle-free.

