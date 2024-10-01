OneShield Expands Technology Ecosystem with Charlee.ai, Enhancing AI Capabilities within their Core Platforms

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShield, a leading provider of core system solutions to the insurance industry, is proud to announce a strategic alliance with Charlee.ai, an innovative AI platform specializing in machine learning and predictive analytics for insurance. This integration will empower insurers with more efficient and accurate claims processing, further enhancing OneShield's commitment to providing cutting-edge, AI-enhanced capabilities to its customers.

As insurers face increasing pressure to streamline operations and leverage technology, integrating Charlee.ai's advanced AI tools into OneShield's core systems will provide insurers with the speed, accuracy, and flexibility required to stay competitive.

This integration with Charlee.ai will empower insurers with more efficient and accurate claims processing. Post this

"We are thrilled to form this alliance with Charlee.ai to further develop our AI capabilities within OneShield's core systems. The ability to streamline claims processing, and quickly identify and prevent fraud and litigation is becoming critical for insurers in today's fast-evolving market," OneShield's Chief Product Officer, Liza Petrie, expressed about this new collaboration. "By integrating Charlee.ai's powerful AI platform, we're enabling our clients to deliver faster decisions, reduce costs, and ultimately provide a superior customer experience."

"We are excited to support OneShield, a leader in core system solutions, in driving the next wave of innovation in insurance. Our successful integrations and the seamless plug-and-play capabilities of our APIs within OneShield's platforms have proven highly effective for insurers seeking agility and innovation in their processes," said Sri Ramaswamy, CEO and Founder of Charlee.ai. "We look forward to continuing to build on this strong alliance."

This integration underscores AI's critical role in the evolving insurance technology landscape. By combining OneShield's deep expertise in core system solutions with Charlee.ai's advanced AI capabilities, insurers will be better equipped to meet the growing demands of automation, accuracy, and customer-centric innovation, reshaping the industry.

For more information or to schedule a media interview, please contact:

Janice Merkley, VP of Marketing

OneShield

T: 774.348.1000 | E: [email protected]

About OneShield

Celebrating 25 years of excellence in empowering the insurance industry, OneShield provides business solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes. OneShield's SaaS platforms include enterprise-level policy management, billing, claims, rating, relationship management, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. Designed specifically for personal, commercial, and specialty insurance, our solutions support over 90 lines of business. OneShield's clients, some of the world's leading insurers, benefit from optimized workflows, pre-built content, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and pricing models designed to lower the total cost of ownership. Our global footprint includes corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, with additional offices in India.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com

About Charlee.ai

Charlee.ai is a leading provider of artificial intelligence-driven property & casualty insurance solutions, empowering carriers, MGAs and TPAs with actionable insights to make informed decisions. Through its innovative AI-based technologies, Charlee.ai delivers solutions that optimize processes, mitigate risks, reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency.

For more information, please visit www.charlee.ai

SOURCE OneShield Software