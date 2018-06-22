OneSight To Open First-Ever New York City School-Based Vision Center In Brooklyn

With the implementation of this Brooklyn vision center, an additional 5,000 students will be provided comprehensive eye exams, glasses, adjustments and medical eye care each year. OneSight will ensure all students receive glasses if they need them and are not covered by insurance.

"We know that vision goes hand in hand with learning, yet there are still one in four students in the U.S. with an undiagnosed vision correction problem," said Ian Lane, senior director of global planning at OneSight. "That is exactly why OneSight's sustainable solution in the states focuses on students. We are thrilled to be leading the initiative in solving the vision problem for New York students thanks to the sponsorship of LensCrafters."

Since 1988, OneSight has provided vision care and eyewear to over 10 million people in underserved communities around the globe. In New York alone, OneSight has served more than 23,000 residents since 1998. By the end of the year, 15 OneSight school-based vision centers will be open nationwide providing nearly 500,000 students and their families with year-round access to vision care and glasses.

"We are proud to partner with OneSight as the sponsor of the new vision center at PS 188 in New York City's Brooklyn borough," said Giorgio Candido, Senior Vice President and General Manager LensCrafters. "As a partner of OneSight for 30 years, the impact of this occasion is enormous for the brand. It marks a movement that began by our commitment to giving back to the community to provide eye exams and glasses to children around the world. More than 500 of our LensCrafters associates and doctors travel internationally and domestically each year to give the gift of vision care with OneSight. Today, we are empowering permanent year-round access to PS 188 students and their families."

The new vision services will complement the medical, dental and mental health services provided by the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone. These centralized services will allow PS 188 students in need to receive care during the school day, without requiring parents to leave work or arrange alternate transportation.

Celebrated artist, poet and author Cleo Wade will be making an appearance to support the opening of the vision center. A long time resident of New York City and a huge supporter of giving back to the community, Wade will lend her voice to bring awareness to the importance of providing vision care to those in need. Best selling author of "Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom for a Better Life," Wade's work speaks to the importance of self-care and beloved community building. Wade currently writes for The New York Times, Teen Vogue and W Magazine. Her popular Ted Talk "Want To Change the World? Start By Being Brave Enough To Care," was released in spring of 2018.

OneSight is the leading global nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing access to an eye exam and glasses to the 1.1 billion people who have no way to get them. We have a proven model that provides permanent access to vision care and glasses and we are pioneering new ways to deliver quality vision care to the most remote communities. We believe one's location and circumstances should not stand in the way of one's potential. Our goal is to create a world where lack of access to vision care is no longer a barrier to human achievement, and every donation gets us one step closer to making that world a reality. For more information, visit www.onesight.org.

