OneSignal Becomes Unity Verified Solutions Partner to Advance Mobile Game Engagement

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSignal Inc ., the leading customer messaging and engagement solution, announced it is now the first Unity Verified Solutions Partner in the messaging space. OneSignal enables Unity developers to better re-engage players using push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS, and email capabilities.

OneSignal started as a Unity mobile game studio and its messaging platform was born from the needs of game developers in mind. Filling the product gap that developers face when engaging and retaining users, OneSignal provides Unity developers with a seamless messaging solution to help drive additional revenue and user retention for the Unity community. OneSignal is already leveraged by over 30,000 Unity apps in more than 150 countries around the world, and by developers including Zynga, Tripledot Studios, Tactile Games, Ketchapp, and many more.

"OneSignal began as a mobile game studio, so we are greatly in tune with the needs of developers launching new titles and trying to keep players engaged and informed within the game," said George Deglin, OneSignal CEO. "When it comes to engaging players, gaming companies can leverage modern messaging capabilities and personalization methods such as push notifications for in-game events, emails when friends send virtual gifts, or the promotion of new content with an in-app message. Ultimately, you'll see better engagement with your game titles and more repeat players."

OneSignal's benefits for Unity developers include:

Best-in-class scale, speed, and reliability for push notifications, emails, SMS, and in-app messaging -- messages never get stuck in a queue or send slowly.

No code implementation of the OneSignal SDK through the Unity Asset Store.

A completely free plan, with no limits on the number of subscribers or messages sent.

First-class support for all popular messaging channels and devices plus comprehensive Unity documentation with sample projects, code examples, and best-practice guides.

Message personalization and segmentation to design customer user journeys by leveraging Data Tags like upcoming level, lesson names, points earned, or words learned.

"Adding OneSignal to the Verified Solutions Partner program makes sense for the Unity developer community," said Joshua Ostrander, Director of Product Management, Operate Solutions, Unity. "By improving engagement and bringing players back to game play more frequently, OneSignal can increase retention and drive additional revenue opportunities for our community."

To learn more about OneSignal's role as a Unity Verified Solutions Partner, please visit https://onesignal.com/unity-onesignal .

About OneSignal

OneSignal is the market-leading customer messaging and engagement solution, offering mobile and web push notifications, in-app messaging , SMS , and email . Our powerful multi-channel platform enables over 1 million businesses to deliver 8+ billion messages daily. Powered by superior architecture, OneSignal is designed to scale with your business and deliver messages more quickly and reliably than the competition. By providing an open API, extensive documentation, free accounts, and intuitive personalization and analytics tools, we help businesses of all sizes provide a seamless messaging experience to create meaningful customer connections.

