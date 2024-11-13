OneSkin Closes Series A Investment Round, Fueling The Future of Skin Longevity With Advanced Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSkin has closed its Series A investment round, bringing total funding for the brand to $20M.

Founded by four Brazilian PhD scientists in 2016, OneSkin has been a first-to-market category leader in science-led topical skin longevity treatments. The brand's novel approach led to the patented peptide and core ingredient, OS-01. It is the first peptide scientifically proven to reverse skin's biological age by preventing the accumulation of senescent cells, a major driver of aging, leaving skin looking and acting younger and healthier.

OneSkin Co-Founders (from left to right): Juliana Carvalho, PhD, Carolina Reis de Oliveira, PhD, Alessandra Zonari, PhD, Mariana Boroni, PhD and the Director of Products: Lear Brace, PhD.

The brand will enter a new phase of growth and innovation in skin health thanks to an oversubscribed round led by Selva Ventures, alongside with PLUS Capital, Unilever Ventures, Able Partners, and former investors SOSV, and Meta Planet. Additional investors include Brazilian-American model and designer, Camila Alves McConaughey, from PLUS Capital's collective of artist and athlete partners, and tech entrepreneur Kevin Rose.

"At OneSkin, we are excited to announce this new round of funding, which will further drive our mission to transform how we think about our skin, not only by optimizing our aesthetics using cutting-edge science, but also focusing on its functional role as our largest organ and the impact in our overall health and longevity," said Carolina Oliveira, Co-Founder and CEO. "This investment will allow us to deepen our commitment to be the best in class in delivering efficacious peptides to modulate aging at the cellular level, ensuring that our science-backed solutions deliver measurable results in promoting healthier skin. We are dedicated to advancing the future of skin health with the most advanced longevity research and innovation," shared Dr. Alessandra Zonari, Co-Founder and CSO of OneSkin .

Resources from funding will fuel accelerated research and novel formulas, delivering expanded longevity solutions and rewriting a new way forward for the anti-aging skincare industry. The funding will also power an increase in human capital focused on growth opportunities and new sales channels for the business, creating more accessible pathways for consumers to access OneSkin 's advanced technologies.

Investor Camila Alves McConaughey aligns with OneSkin's mission to redefine aging and enhance skin functions. "As a Brazilian woman, I am thrilled to invest in a brand founded by four Brazilian female scientists – my heritage is something I'm incredibly proud of, and I am honored to support those who are executing this work. The OneSkin team has built a line of products that hold a unique space in the massive skin care market. I fell in love with the products the moment I saw the results on myself, and I knew I had to be a part of it! I'm so looking forward to seeing their future innovations and continued success with the help of this funding."

"After working with the OneSkin team over the past two years, we are thrilled to deepen our partnership by leading their Series A round. This is our firm's largest investment, reflecting our high conviction in the company and the team, led by Carolina and Alessandra," says Madeline Kaplan, partner at Selva Ventures. "We are seeing the beauty and wellness spaces converge as more consumers want efficacious products that make them look and feel their best. OneSkin is well-positioned at the intersection of beauty and wellness, delivering exceptional results that improve both skin appearance and skin health."

Beyond industry investors, OneSkin has garnered the support of prominent individuals and organizations for its scientific breakthroughs. The brand was recently celebrated as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 for its dedication to advancements in skin health. Notable figures including Alana Hadid, Georgia May Jagger, and Katy Perry are loyal users of the product line, and skin longevity enthusiasts such as Dr. David Sinclair, Tony Robbins, Peter Diamandis, and more, have taken note of the brand's work.

About OneSkin

OneSkin is a best-in-class biotech skin health brand on a mission to revolutionize how we age. Created by four pioneering female scientists - OneSkin believes in research first, products second. That's why its founders spent five years analyzing over 900 peptides before discovering OS-01, the first ingredient scientifically proven to reverse skin's biological age.* ( Zonari, A., et al. npj Aging, 2023 ) ( Boroni, M. et al. Clinical Epigenetics, 2020 )

OneSkin bottled up the groundbreaking proprietary peptide and designed the brand's collection of skin health essentials, with a focus on boosting cells' functionality to optimize skin longevity. OneSkin's growing range of OS-01 Topical Supplements uniquely target damage and dysfunction on the molecular level to extend the lifespan of the skin.

The brand's breakthrough age-decelerating science is backed by clinical testing and published in multiple peer-reviewed journals. In addition to procuring thousands of testimonials since launching in 2021, OneSkin is the first company to replicate skin aging in the lab to validate the skin's biological age reversal of its proprietary peptide, OS-01, on the cellular level. Because OneSkin believes healthy skin shouldn't just look and feel younger, it should act younger, too.

For more information, please visit oneskin.co .

About Selva Ventures

Selva Ventures is a venture capital firm established in 2019. The firm specializes in investing in health and wellness-focused consumer brands that promote healthier living. Selva Ventures is headquartered in Los Angeles, and currently manages approximately $50 million in assets.

For more information about Selva Ventures, investment opportunities, or becoming a brand partner, please visit www.selvaventures.com .

