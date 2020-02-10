OneSmart Announces Appointment of Chief Education Officer

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), a leading premium K-12 education company in China, today announced that it has appointed Mr. Jinshu Ke as Chief Education Officer, effective February 1, 2020. He will report to Mr. Xi (Steve) Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Ke has served as Senior Vice President of OneSmart since August 2017. From 1999 to 2017, Mr. Ke worked as a customs official in Fujian Province where he served as Deputy Director General and Director General of Quanzhou Customs, Director of Political Department and Director of Regulation Department of Quanzhou Customs under Xiamen Customs, and a customs attorney. During his tenure in Xiamen, Mr. Ke held a number of management positions. Mr. Ke was a middle school teacher from 1992 to 1996. He received a bachelor's degree in mathematics from the Normal College of Jimei University (Xiamen City) and a L.L.M. degree in civil and commercial law from Xiamen University. Mr. Ke is a registered lawyer in China and served as a part-time lawyer until 1997.

The Company previously announced the appointment of Mr. Yong (Todd) Liang. Mr. Liang has nearly 20 years of experience in human resource management serving in a number of senior regional and national roles in China for respected global companies including General Electric, SSL Group, Yihaodian, and Wanda Group.

Mr. Steve Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OneSmart, commented, "I am excited to welcome Jinshu on board as Chief Education Officer. His extensive leadership experience and vision have played a critical role in rolling out our strategies since he joined in 2017. I am confident that the addition to our management team will continue to enhance our premium brand and services and improve our operational strengths. I look forward to working with them closely going forward."

About OneSmart

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading premium K-12 education company in China. Since commencement of our business, our vision is to build the most trusted "Third Classroom" outside of home and school and our mission is to bring out the utmost learning power in each student by cultivating his or her study motivation, capability and perseverance, and enable our students to pursue their life-long success. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, execution, innovation and teamwork.

The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 education platform that encompasses OneSmart VIP business (Premium K-12 1-on-1 training services), HappyMath (Premium math education programs), and FasTrack English (Premium English education programs). As of August 31, 2019, OneSmart operates a nationwide network of 432 learning centers across 35 cities in China.

