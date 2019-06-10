OneSmart Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), a leading premium K-12 after-school education service provider in China, today announced that Mr. Yong (Todd) Liang has been appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer where he will report directly to Mr. Xi (Steve) Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Liang has nearly 20 years of experience in human resource management serving in a number of senior regional and national roles in China for respected global companies including General Electric, SSL Group, Yihaodian, and Wanda Group.

"Todd's deep experience in developing a high-performing and motivated workforce will greatly benefit our transformation into a digital and customer-centric market leader," commented Mr. Zhang. "Driven by the four new strategy which focuses on new products, new services, new image, and new experience, as well as our 3T Foundation: Technology Integration, Teaching Innovation and Touching Services, our employees across China will be vital to supporting the creation of a fully integrated educational ecosystem. This will create a sustainable platform for us to drive future growth. I look forward closely with Todd to ensure each employee can reach their full potential."

About OneSmart

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading diversified premium K-12 education company in China. Since commencement of our business, our vision is to build the most trusted "Third Classroom" outside of home and school and our mission is to bring out the utmost learning power in each student by cultivating his or her study motivation, capability and perseverance, and enable our students to pursue their life-long success. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, execution, innovation and teamwork.

The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 education platform that encompasses OneSmart VIP business (exam preparation, overseas study consultation, and study camps), HappyMath (3 to 8 years old kids mathematics training), and FasTrack English (3 to 8 years old kids English training). The Company also strategically incubated and invested in online education service providers including Yimi Online Tutoring (online premium K-12 tutoring), UUABC (online kids English training), and BestMath (online kids mathematics training). As of February 28, 2019, OneSmart operated a nationwide network of 401 study centers across 42 cities in China.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com.

For more information, please contact:

OneSmart

Ms. Rebecca Shen

+86-21-5255-9339 ext. 8139

ir@onesmart.org

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In the United States

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

SOURCE OneSmart International Education Group Limited