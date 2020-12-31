OneSmart Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

SHANGHAI, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), a leading premium K-12 after-school education service provider in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 31, 2020. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.onesmart.org as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at [email protected].

About OneSmart

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading premium K-12 after-school education services provider in China. Our vision is to be the most trusted and heart-warming education company and our mission is POWER LEARNING changes the future with technology advancement. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, excellence, integrity, and technology and innovation.

The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 after-school education platform that encompasses OneSmart VIP business, OneSmart Young Children Education business including HappyMath and FasTrack English, and OneSmart Online business. As of August 31, 2020, OneSmart operates a nationwide network of 480 learning centers in China.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://ir.onesmart.org.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. OneSmart may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about OneSmart's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: OneSmart's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to continue to penetrate premium K-12 after-school education services market; diversify and enrich our education offerings; enhance the development and management of our teacher team and teaching materials; competition in our industry in China; its ability to maintain and expand online education presence; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry; and its ability to protect our students' information and adequately address privacy concerns. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and OneSmart does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

OneSmart

Ms. Ida Yu

+86-21-2250-5891

E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China

Mr. Andrew McLeod

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: [email protected]

In the US

Mr. Tip Fleming

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE OneSmart International Education Group Limited

