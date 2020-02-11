OneSmart Partners with Zhen Wei Education Technology Special Fund to Establish Medical Angel Hero Charity Fund

SHANGHAI, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), a leading premium K-12 education company in China, today announced that it is partnering with the Zhen Wei Education Technology Special Fund ("Zhen Wei"), a subsidiary of the China Next Generation Education Foundation, to establish the Medical Angel Hero Charity Fund (the "Fund").

OneSmart will donate a portion of all sales of its premium K-12 education products to the Fund and will accept voluntary donations made by all its employees and affiliated companies within its educational ecosystem. The Fund will act as a powerful tool for maximizing philanthropic impact on family members and children of front-line medical professionals battling the coronavirus in China. Donated funds will be used to support the medical care of front-line medical professionals affected by the coronavirus and pay for their children's continued education and welfare while public schools and learning centers remain temporarily closed.

The Fund will be managed by Zhen Wei in an open and transparent manner in strict compliance with regulations governing charitable fund management in China.

Mr. Steve Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OneSmart, commented, "I'm proud that OneSmart is deepening its relationship with Zhen Wei to further support front-line medical professionals and their children as they battle the coronavirus outbreak in China. OneSmart has already donated over RMB20 million worth of online courses to primary and secondary students in Wuhan in conjunction with Zhen Wei and the establishment of the Medical Angel Hero Charity Fund is the next step we are taking to increase our support as the battle drags on. We take pride in maintaining the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and will work closely with Zhen Wei to ensure our donations are distributed in the most effective manner. The outbreak of the coronavirus affects each and every one of us. Collectively working together to support those working to contain the coronavirus is one of the ways we can help support this fight. We hope that the Fund will increase awareness of the risks that front-line medical professionals are taking on everyone's behalf and will inspire our employees and affiliated partners to get involved and donate."

About OneSmart

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading premium K-12 education company in China. Since commencement of our business, our vision is to build the most trusted "Third Classroom" outside of home and school and our mission is to bring out the utmost learning power in each student by cultivating his or her study motivation, capability and perseverance, and enable our students to pursue their life-long success. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, execution, innovation and teamwork.

The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 education platform that encompasses OneSmart VIP business (Premium K-12 1-on-1 training services), HappyMath (Premium math education programs), and FasTrack English (Premium English education programs). As of August 31, 2019, OneSmart operates a nationwide network of 432 learning centers across 35 cities in China.

