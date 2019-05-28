OneSmart Stock Included in MSCI China Small Cap Index

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), a leading diversified premium K-12 after-school education service provider in China, today announced its stock has been added to the MSCI China Small Cap Index, effective on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. MSCI China Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of small stocks in China's market. With 233 constituents, the index represents approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization of the China equity universe.

Mr. Steve Xi Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OneSmart, commented, "I am delighted that OneSmart was recognized by MSCI and was included in their China Small Cap Index. I believe this instance reflects the strength of our business, enormous growth opportunities ahead, and our commitment to global capital markets. We are well-positioned to benefit from the rapid growth of the premium education market and will continue to replicate our success in managing premium education brands as we expand into diversified market segments and more geographic locations in China."

About OneSmart

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading diversified premium K-12 education company in China. Since commencement of our business, our vision is to build the most trusted "Third Classroom" outside of home and school and our mission is to bring out the utmost learning power in each student by cultivating his or her study motivation, capability and perseverance, and enable our students to pursue their life-long success. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, execution, innovation and teamwork.

The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 education platform that encompasses OneSmart VIP business (exam preparation, overseas study consultation, and study camps), HappyMath (3 to 8 years old kids mathematics training), and FasTrack English (3 to 8 years old kids English training). The Company also strategically incubated and invested in online education service providers including Yimi Online Tutoring (online premium K-12 tutoring), UUABC (online kids English training), and BestMath (online kids mathematics training). As of February 28, 2019, OneSmart operated a nationwide network of 401 study centers across 42 cities in China.

