Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International 1-412-902-4272 China 4001-201203 US 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong 800-905945

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through May 10, 2018.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in 1-412-317-0088 U.S. Toll Free 1-877-344-7529 Passcode: 10119615

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com/.

About OneSmart

OneSmart is the largest premium K-12 after-school education service provider in China in terms of revenue in 2016 and 2017, according to Frost & Sullivan. OneSmart has built a comprehensive K-12 after-school education platform that encompasses its acclaimed premium tutoring services, premium young children education services and language and culture programs. Over OneSmart's ten years of operation, it has built a leading "OneSmart" brand upon its OneSmart VIP programs, which offer premium tutoring services in one-on-one and one-on-three teacher-to-student settings with a full spectrum of course offerings covering core academic subjects taught in primary and secondary schools in China at levels between the third and twelfth grades of the K-12 system.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com.

For more information, please contact:

OneSmart

Ms. Rebecca Shen

ir@onesmart.org

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5826-4939

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In the US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onesmart-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2018-financial-results-on-may-3-2018-300632854.html

SOURCE OneSmart International Education Group Limited

