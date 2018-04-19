OneSmart to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on May 3, 2018

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), the largest premium K-12 after-school education service provider in China in terms of revenue in 2016 and 2017, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 ended February 28, 2018, before U.S. markets open on May 3, 2018.
OneSmart's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on May 3, 2018, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day Beijing/Hong Kong Time).
Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:
|
International
|
1-412-902-4272
|
China
|
4001-201203
|
US
|
1-888-346-8982
|
Hong Kong
|
800-905945
A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through May 10, 2018.
Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:
|
International Dial-in
|
1-412-317-0088
|
U.S. Toll Free
|
1-877-344-7529
|
Passcode:
|
10119615
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com/.
About OneSmart
OneSmart is the largest premium K-12 after-school education service provider in China in terms of revenue in 2016 and 2017, according to Frost & Sullivan. OneSmart has built a comprehensive K-12 after-school education platform that encompasses its acclaimed premium tutoring services, premium young children education services and language and culture programs. Over OneSmart's ten years of operation, it has built a leading "OneSmart" brand upon its OneSmart VIP programs, which offer premium tutoring services in one-on-one and one-on-three teacher-to-student settings with a full spectrum of course offerings covering core academic subjects taught in primary and secondary schools in China at levels between the third and twelfth grades of the K-12 system.
For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com.
For more information, please contact:
OneSmart
Ms. Rebecca Shen
ir@onesmart.org
Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5826-4939
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com
In the US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onesmart-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2018-financial-results-on-may-3-2018-300632854.html
SOURCE OneSmart International Education Group Limited
