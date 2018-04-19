OneSmart to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on May 3, 2018

News provided by

OneSmart International Education Group Limited

06:00 ET

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), the largest premium K-12 after-school education service provider in China in terms of revenue in 2016 and 2017, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 ended February 28, 2018, before U.S. markets open on May 3, 2018.

OneSmart's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on May 3, 2018, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International 

1-412-902-4272

China

4001-201203

US

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

800-905945

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through May 10, 2018.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in

1-412-317-0088

U.S. Toll Free

1-877-344-7529

Passcode:

10119615

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com/.

About OneSmart

OneSmart is the largest premium K-12 after-school education service provider in China in terms of revenue in 2016 and 2017, according to Frost & Sullivan. OneSmart has built a comprehensive K-12 after-school education platform that encompasses its acclaimed premium tutoring services, premium young children education services and language and culture programs. Over OneSmart's ten years of operation, it has built a leading "OneSmart" brand upon its OneSmart VIP programs, which offer premium tutoring services in one-on-one and one-on-three teacher-to-student settings with a full spectrum of course offerings covering core academic subjects taught in primary and secondary schools in China at levels between the third and twelfth grades of the K-12 system.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com.

For more information, please contact:

OneSmart
Ms. Rebecca Shen
ir@onesmart.org

Christensen
In China 
Mr. Christian Arnell 
Phone: +86-10-5826-4939 
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In the US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp 
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onesmart-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2018-financial-results-on-may-3-2018-300632854.html

SOURCE OneSmart International Education Group Limited

Related Links

http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com/

Also from this source

Mar 28, 2018, 06:30 ET OneSmart Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

OneSmart to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on May 3, 2018

News provided by

OneSmart International Education Group Limited

06:00 ET