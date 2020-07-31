OneSmart to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on August 18, 2020

SHANGHAI, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), the leading premium tutoring services provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended May 31, 2020 before U.S. markets open on August 18, 2020.

OneSmart's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on August 18, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International 1-412-902-4272 Mainland China 4001-201-203 US 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong 800-905-945 Passcode OneSmart

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through August 25, 2020.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in 1-412-317-0088 U.S. Toll Free 1-877-344-7529 Passcode: 10147012

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.onesmart.org.

About OneSmart

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading premium tutoring services provider in China. Our vision is to be the most trusted and heartful high-tech education company and our mission is POWER LEARNING changes the future with technology advancement. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, excellence, integrity, and technology and innovation.

OneSmart's service offerings comprise of OneSmart VIP business (Premium K-12 1-on-1 tutoring services), HappyMath (Premium math education programs for young children), and FasTrack English (Premium English education programs for young children). We also offer our comprehensive online classes through OneSmart Online, our premium online tutoring services platform. As of November 30, 2019, OneSmart operated a nationwide network of 430 learning centers across 35 cities in China.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://ir.onesmart.org.

For more information, please contact:

OneSmart

Ms. Ida Yu

+86-21-2250-5891

E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China

Mr. Andrew McLeod

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: [email protected]

In the US

Mr. Tip Fleming

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE OneSmart International Education Group Limited

Related Links

www.1smart.org

