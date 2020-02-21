OneSource Advisors has launched it's all digital investment advice and savings platform, SmartVest Plan-Invest-Achieve with Ease

FAIR OAKS, Calif., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After 5 years of planning and several years of development, the Officers, Board Members and Founders of OneSource Advisors, LLC in conjunction with TradingFront are extremely excited to announce the roll out of their all digital custom capable investment portfolio and investment advisory services account platform, "OS SmartVest".

SmartVest utilizes today's best financial services online account, investment creation and savings technology. SmartVest's digital Robo advisory portal is a simple to use, completely mobile account platform that can be accessed anywhere anytime over the internet or on your mobile device with their SmartVest Apple and Google apps. OS SmartVest has hired Interactive Brokers, one of the nation's largest online brokerage companies for their award-winning custody and clearing services.

On top of it all, customers can access expert financial advice from some of the industry's top experts with unparalleled 24-hour toll free service center support all for a ridiculously low annual investment management feel of 0.50% or $50 per year per $10,000 or $500 per year per $100,000 account with no minimum or maximum account size to get started or maintain.

It's never too early or too late to start investing or improve upon the investing you are already doing. Don't procrastinate. Go to ossmartvest.com to answer a quick questionnaire to start the simple process and open your account today. Cash deposits can earn 1.55% APY* with easy Visa debit card access and are FDIC insured up to $2.75 million**.

OS SmartVest Plan-Invest-Achieve.

About OneSource Advisor

OneSource Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor. We are dedicated to serve you, a member of the community, both domestic and overseas. The people at OneSource share a commitment to delivering results well beyond expectation, and to providing clients with uncommonly high levels of personal service and care. In all aspect of our business endeavor, as our name stands, we are committed to an exceptional level of standards in providing Value through Guidance, Performance and Service for all your investment and insurance needs. Please visit our website at www.healthwealthadvisory.com for more information and disclosures. CA License #: 0M91440

About TradingFront

TradingFront is a white label wealth management platform that makes it easy for financial advisors to create a highly customized digital offering and deliver the best experience possible to their clients. Please visit TradingFront at www.tradingfront.com for more information.

*Rate quote is variable and changes daily.

**Visit https://www.interactivebrokers.com/en/index.php?f=27462 for more information.

