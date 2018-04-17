OneSource Virtual Named to IAOP 2018 Global Outsourcing 100 List of World's Best Outsourcing Service Providers

The 2018 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. These lists are based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"OneSource Virtual is deeply honored to be recognized as one of the World's Best Outsourcing Service Providers," said Trey Campbell, OneSource Virtual chief executive officer. "Companies are increasingly looking for a partner to deliver quality services, and OneSource Virtual has always been committed to being that partner. This achievement recognizes our relentless efforts to be among the best in the industry."

OneSource Virtual was recognized as a Leader in its category and received special recognition for company growth, awards, certifications and programs for innovation.

"In today's economy, it is more important than ever for outsourcing buyers to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "The Global Outsourcing 100 and Word's Best Advisors lists are the essential tools companies reference to make smarter decisions. They provide companies with valuable insights into the outsourcing industry, leading and emerging service providers and advisors, and key developments to watch."

About OneSource Virtual

Founded in 2008, OneSource Virtual is a pioneer of Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) and supports the automated delivery of solutions exclusively for Workday. OneSource Virtual's services empower organizations of all sizes by encouraging HR to become a strategic partner within the organization, aligning to business growth and scaling by demand through Workday deployment, consulting, training, in-application payroll administration, benefit administration and application management services. OneSource Virtual is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with a processing center in Mesa, Arizona and Derry, Northern Ireland. For more information, please visit www.onesourcevirtual.com.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge – based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

