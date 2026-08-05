OneStep and 1 True Health partner to advance a more connected, proactive healthcare experience

OneStep expands 1 True Health's growing ecosystem of innovative technologies, giving providers deeper patient insights that support earlier intervention, better experiences, and improved outcomes.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 True Health, a leader in patient-centered care delivery and health & wellness management, today announced a strategic partnership with OneStep, a pioneer in AI-powered movement intelligence. Together, the companies are helping healthcare providers gain a more complete understanding of patients' health beyond the walls of the clinical practice or hospital, enabling more personalized, proactive care and better health outcomes.

With healthcare undergoing a fundamental transformation, the traditional model of episodic care—where providers only see patients during scheduled appointments—is evolving into a more continuous and connected model of proactive care that helps people live healthier lives. Patients spend nearly all of their lives outside the healthcare system, leaving providers with only a handful of appointments and disconnected data points to understand patients' health. This creates significant gaps in understanding that can lead to missed opportunities for earlier intervention and diminished health and life experiences.

At the heart of the partnership is a shared belief: the more complete a provider's understanding of a patient's health, the better care they can deliver. 1 True Health brings that belief to life by combining experienced Care Navigators with innovative technology to help providers better understand, engage, and care for patients throughout their healthcare journey. Through this partnership, OneStep adds a new layer of objective health intelligence that further strengthens that approach.

"Our vision is to help providers deliver the best and most effective healthcare experience possible where a patient spends over 99% of their time – in the home," said Shawn Smith, Chief Executive Officer of 1 True Health. "We bring that vision to life by giving providers a more complete understanding of the personalized needs of every patient through innovative technology combined with ongoing patient engagement from our experienced Care Navigation Team. We're excited to partner with OneStep because they share our belief that a more complete understanding of patient health leads to better care. Their ground-breaking movement intelligence adds another valuable source of real-world insight that helps providers make more informed decisions, intervene earlier, deliver better care, and helps their patients live longer and healthier lives."

The partnership brings together complementary strengths. 1 True Health combines experienced Care Navigators and their expertise in chronic/acute disease management with an expanding ecosystem of innovative technologies and services to help providers deliver more personalized, proactive, and effective care throughout the patient journey. OneStep adds a new layer of objective, real-world health intelligence by transforming everyday movement into clinically meaningful insights, giving providers even greater visibility into patient health between visits. Together, these capabilities create a richer understanding of each patient, enabling earlier detection of meaningful changes, more informed clinical decisions, and a more personalized care experience.

"OneStep was founded on the belief that everyday movement is one of the most powerful indicators of a person's health," said Tomer Shussman, Chief Executive Officer of OneStep. "We're excited to partner with 1 True Health because we share a vision for helping providers better understand patients beyond the walls of the clinic. Every step tells a story about how someone is functioning, recovering, and living their daily life. By transforming that movement into objective clinical intelligence, we're helping providers identify meaningful changes earlier and make more informed decisions that can improve patient outcomes."

The partnership has broad applications across healthcare, particularly for organizations caring for patients with chronic conditions and older adults. For senior living communities, deeper visibility into residents' functional health—including the ability to predict the elevated risk of falls up to two weeks before they happen—can enable earlier intervention, stronger resident engagement, greater confidence for families, and a more differentiated care experience that contributes to healthier residents and stronger long-term resident satisfaction.

More than a technology integration, this partnership represents another important step toward delivering a better healthcare experience for providers, patients, and families. Together, 1 True Health and OneStep are helping create a future where care is more informed, more proactive, and ultimately more effective.

About 1TrueHealth

1 True Health delivers purpose-built care delivery and health management solutions that help healthcare organizations connect, engage, and care for patients where they spend 99% of their time—at home. By combining experienced Care Navigators, innovative technologies, and clinical services, 1 True Health helps providers improve patient engagement, support care plan adherence, manage chronic and acute conditions, and gain deeper insights into patient health beyond the walls of the clinic. The result is a more personalized healthcare experience, better patient outcomes, and healthier lives.

About OneStep

OneStep is an AI-powered movement intelligence platform that turns everyday movement into clinically meaningful insight. Using only smartphone sensors, its FDA-listed technology delivers gait and motion analysis in seconds, with no wearables required, helping providers assess, treat, and monitor patients from anywhere. OneStep serves senior living communities, health systems, rehabilitation providers, and medical device manufacturers, giving care teams the data to improve mobility, reduce falls, and increase revenue through Remote Therapeutic Monitoring. Because every step tells a story about a person's health, OneStep is making gait a vital sign and helping providers see more, act sooner, and deliver better care.

SOURCE OneStep