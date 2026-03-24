OneStep Joins the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP to Accelerate Mobility Innovation for Older Adults

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStep, a leader in digital health and motion analysis, today announced its participation in the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP. This unique innovation ecosystem brings together cutting-edge thinkers in the longevity tech space to champion meaningful advances so that everyone can choose how they live as they age.

OneStep joins the AgeTech Collaborative to further its mission of empowering the healthy aging experience through data-driven mobility. By capturing real-world movement via a smartphone, OneStep provides older adults and clinicians with the insights necessary to intervene early and optimize physical health. These innovations help ensure that seniors and their care teams have the visibility needed to support the ability to age safely and independently within the community.

Mobility as the Foundation of Wellness

Mobility is a primary indicator of overall health, particularly for the aging population. By joining the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP, OneStep aims to scale its impact with support from this one-of-a-kind ecosystem of startups, investors, and enterprises all working to bring groundbreaking AgeTech innovations to market.

"Mobility is more than just the ability to move; it is a vital sign that directly impacts quality of life, independence, and the risk of health complications," said Tomer Shussman, CEO and Co-Founder at OneStep. "Joining the AgeTech Collaborative allows us to network with like-minded organizations and bring awareness to technology that helps ensure more individuals and their clinicians have the right tools to prevent falls and proactively manage health, enabling seniors to maintain their active lifestyles longer, and age with greater vitality and independence."

Through this collaboration, OneStep will continue to advance its research and technology, ensuring that "wellness living" isn't just a concept, but a tangible reality supported by data-driven mobility care.

About OneStep

OneStep is an AI-powered, digital care platform that transforms any smartphone into a continuous movement sensor—capturing gait, balance, and mobility data to assess risk, track progress, and personalize care. From fall prevention to orthopedic recovery, cognitive decline to chronic condition monitoring, OneStep brings mobility insights out of the lab and into real life. Because when we can measure how people move, we can change how they're cared for.

SOURCE OneStep