OneStep and Protonics Announce Strategic Partnership to Create an Intelligent Movement Ecosystem

NEW YORK and LINCOLN, Neb., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStep, the leader in smartphone-based motion analysis, and Protonics, a pioneer in neuromuscular re-education technology, today announced a strategic partnership designed to help more people move better and hurt less—by connecting clinical-grade movement assessment with a practical, at-home path to correction.

The collaboration integrates OneStep's FDA-listed, clinical-grade gait and mobility platform with Protonics' patented neuromuscular alignment technology to create a true "assess-and-correct" loop: identify dysfunctional movement patterns with objective data, then apply targeted corrective loading that helps address the root drivers behind chronic, recurring pain and performance limitation.

OneStep's technology transforms any smartphone into a sophisticated motion lab, using built-in sensors to capture 30+ objective movement indicators—including gait speed, cadence, and symmetry—without the need for wearables. Protonics complements this data-driven approach with its G3 and MD+ platforms, which deliver programmable resistance designed to restore balanced muscle activation, reduce right-side dominance, and improve alignment symmetry—a foundation for lasting pain relief and confident movement.

"Most people don't need more advice—they need a clear, measurable path from 'this hurts' to 'this is improving,'" said Brandon Noble, Managing Director at Protonics. "This partnership helps us deliver that. With OneStep, we can objectively see what's happening in real life. With Protonics, we can help consumers and clinicians correct the underlying movement imbalance—so people can walk, train, and live with less pain and more stability."

Turning Pain Signals Into a Path to Relief

For millions of consumers, pain often becomes a frustrating cycle: symptoms flare, rest helps temporarily, then the problem returns. This partnership aims to shift that pattern by making it easier to identify movement asymmetries and correct them consistently, using tools that fit into daily life—not just the clinic.

For decades, movement assessment and movement correction have been disconnected—data locked in the lab, and intervention left to infrequent, subjective check-ins. Through this partnership:

Consumers can better understand why pain keeps coming back—by revealing real-world asymmetries and compensations—and then use Protonics protocols to retrain movement patterns at home with a structured corrective approach.

Clinicians can monitor patient progress with a combination of motion assessments and passive background data captured during everyday activity—then prescribe Protonics corrective loading protocols based on a more accurate view of true functional mobility.

Athletes and active patients gain clearer evidence of change, seeing how corrective training influences symmetry, stability, and functional movement—validated by OneStep's objective indicators.

The industry moves closer to a standard where gait—the "sixth vital sign"—is used not only to detect risk, but to prevent chronic pain and injury by correcting dysfunction earlier.

"At OneStep, we believe that movement is a window into overall health," said Tomer Shussman, Co-founder and CEO at OneStep. "By partnering with Protonics, we are moving beyond identifying movement abnormalities—we're connecting measurement to meaningful action. Together, we are empowering individuals to understand how they move and take a direct, data-driven path toward better mobility, recovery, and performance."

About OneStep

OneStep is an AI-powered, digital care platform that transforms any smartphone into a continuous movement sensor—capturing gait, balance, and mobility data to assess risk, track progress, and personalize care. From fall prevention to orthopedic recovery, cognitive decline to chronic condition monitoring, OneStep brings mobility insights out of the lab and into real life. Because when we can measure how people move, we can change how they're cared for.

About Protonics

Protonics is a Nebraska-based movement technology company redefining how pain and performance are addressed through neuromuscular re-education and alignment correction. Built on decades of clinical research and collaboration with leading experts in sports medicine and biomechanics, Protonics technology targets right-side dominance and muscle activation imbalances that contribute to chronic pain and performance limitations. Through its G3 and MD+ platforms, Protonics provides programmable resistance solutions that integrate seamlessly into clinical rehabilitation, athletic training, and at-home performance programs.

