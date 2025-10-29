OneStep™ Launches Revolutionary Cannabis Extraction System -- One Step, One Operator, One Day

New electromagnetic TFE extraction system delivers true-to-plant oil, doubles or triples yields, and cuts costs by up to 80%. Limited to 12 clients globally per year.

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - OneStep™ today announces the launch of its next-generation cannabis extraction system, redefining profitability and efficiency for producers worldwide. Built on electromagnetic TFE closed-loop technology — originally pioneered in Europe for the perfume industry — OneStep™ has been optimized for cannabis by industry veteran Billy A. Morrison in collaboration with the original Italian manufacturer.

Breakthrough in Extraction Efficiency

As margins tighten across the cannabis sector, operators face mounting pressure to do more with less. OneStep™ flips that equation by doubling or tripling yields from the same biomass while reducing production costs by 50–80%. The result: ROI in as little as 90 production days, driven purely by reclaimed profits from legacy inefficiencies.

"For years, operators had to compromise between yield, cost, and quality," said Billy A. Morrison, Co-Founder of OneStep Extraction. "With OneStep™, that compromise is gone."

Simplicity Meets Precision

Traditional systems require multiple steps, manual labor, and post-processing. OneStep™ condenses the entire process to one step with one operator in one day — no winterization, no post-processing.

Operating safely as a Type-6 extractor, it requires no explosion-proof facilities and fits within a compact footprint. The system produces true-to-plant oil with full aromatic and cannabinoid integrity for an unmatched user experience.

Exclusivity with Purpose

Only 12 machines are handcrafted in Italy each year. OneStep™ does not engage in mass production or mass marketing — ensuring every client gains a protected, defensible market advantage.

"Our mission is to empower a select group of forward-thinking operators with the tools to lead the next era of cannabis production," said Marco Del Busso, Co-Founder. "Our goal is simple: make our clients unbeatable."

About OneStep™

OneStep™ is a breakthrough cannabis extraction system combining electromagnetic TFE closed-loop technology with Italian precision engineering to deliver the purest, most true-to-plant oil on the market with unmatched efficiency.

SOURCE One Step Extraction