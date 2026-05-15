OneStream Announces Expanded Strategic Partnership with Microsoft to Scale AI Adoption and Value for the Office of the CFO

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, the AI operating system for modern Finance that unifies core financial and operational processes, embedding the governance, context, and control required to make AI work for Finance, and Microsoft today announced a significant expansion of its strategic partnership. The companies have committed to investing over the next three years to scale and advance AI infrastructure and accelerate the adoption and value of artificial intelligence within the Office of the CFO.

This expanded investment builds on the long-standing collaboration between the two firms, combining OneStream's financially intelligent AI capabilities with Microsoft Foundry and Azure cloud and AI infrastructure. The initiative aims to provide finance leaders with the specialized tools and computational power necessary to leverage AI to transform complex data into trusted and actionable insights, automate processes, and drive strategic planning, forecasting, and decision-making.

The partnership commitment will focus on three core pillars:

Advancing AI Infrastructure: Scaling Azure-based infrastructure to support the high-performance computing requirements of OneStream's SensibleAI™ quantitative AI forecasting, generative AI algorithms, and AI agents, purpose-built for Finance teams.

Scaling Azure-based infrastructure to support the high-performance computing requirements of OneStream's SensibleAI™ quantitative AI forecasting, generative AI algorithms, and AI agents, purpose-built for Finance teams. Joint Innovation: Developing new AI-driven use cases and solutions that integrate with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft 365 to streamline financial research, planning, reporting, and analysis.

Developing new AI-driven use cases and solutions that integrate with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft 365 to streamline financial research, planning, reporting, and analysis. Global Adoption Programs: Executing global go-to-market initiatives to help enterprise customers transition from legacy systems to AI-powered finance workflows.

"The Office of the CFO is at a pivotal inflection point where AI is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for navigating global economic volatility and maintaining competitive edge," said Tom Shea, Co-Founder and CEO of OneStream. "By expanding our strategic partnership with Microsoft, we are ensuring finance teams have the most robust, secure, and intelligent infrastructure available. This investment is about more than just technology; it's about expanding OneStream's Finance AI leadership, and delivering tangible and scalable value to our customers, allowing Finance to steer their organizations with unprecedented speed and accuracy."

OneStream is a unified enterprise finance management platform built entirely on the Microsoft technology stack and running fully on Azure, ensuring integration, scalability, and security for global organizations. OneStream solutions – including SensibleAI Forecast, Studio, and Agents—are available and transactable on the Microsoft Marketplace, making it easier for enterprise customers to adopt and scale AI-powered finance capabilities.

"Microsoft is dedicated to empowering every organization to lead in the era of AI," said Katy Brown, CVP, Americas Market and Industries, Microsoft. "Our expanded partnership with OneStream reflects our shared confidence in the transformative power of AI for the finance function. Together, we are providing the Office of the CFO with a unified, AI-first platform that turns data into a strategic asset, enabling finance leaders to accelerate innovation and drive sustainable business value across the enterprise."

As part of this expanded alliance, OneStream will deepen the integration of its SensibleAI Agents within the Microsoft portfolio, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Teams, Excel, and the complete Microsoft 365 productivity suite. This will allow finance professionals to run sophisticated forecasts, perform anomaly detection, and conduct natural language queries on financial data within the Microsoft environments where they do their day-to-day work.

OneStream and Microsoft will provide additional details on their expanded partnership, technical integrations, and upcoming innovations at the OneStream Splash User Conference and Solutions Expo, held May 18 – 20 in Orlando, Florida.

To learn more about or register for OneStream Splash, visit https://www.onestream.com/conferences/splash/

For more information on OneStream's strategic partnership with Microsoft, please visit onestream.com/partners/microsoft.

About OneStream

OneStream is the AI operating system for modern Finance, giving Finance what it needs to steer the business forward by unifying core financial close, planning and operational processes and data, in one intelligent platform, all embedded with the governance, context and control required to make AI work for Finance.

With over 1,800 customers, including 18% of the Fortune 500, a strong ecosystem of go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and 1,600 employees, we empower the Office of the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

Media Contacts:

OneStream

Jaclyn Proctor

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SOURCE OneStream, Inc.