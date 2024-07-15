OneStream Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, Inc. announced today that it has launched the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of 24,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock, 18,054,333 shares of which are being offered by OneStream and 6,445,667 shares of which are being offered by certain existing stockholders. In addition, OneStream intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,675,000 shares of Class A common stock from OneStream at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $17.00 and $19.00 per share. OneStream intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "OS."

OneStream intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to it from this offering to purchase newly issued common units of OneStream Software LLC, of which OneStream will be the sole manager. OneStream intends to use the remaining net proceeds to purchase common units of OneStream Software LLC and shares of Class C common stock from certain of its existing stockholders in a synthetic secondary transaction at a purchase price per unit equal to the initial public offering price per share of Class A common stock, net of underwriting discounts and commissions. OneStream will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and KKR are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup and Guggenheim Securities are acting as book-running managers and Raymond James, Scotiabank, Truist Securities, BTIG, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler, TD Cowen and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as additional book-running managers. Amerivet Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, Drexel Hamilton and Loop Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, New York, New York 10014, or email: [email protected]; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or email: [email protected] and [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the Office of the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. With more than 1,400 customers and 250 go-to-market, implementation and development partners, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance.

Disclaimer

"Wolfe | Nomura Alliance" is the marketing name used by Wolfe Research Securities and Nomura Securities International, Inc. in connection with certain equity capital markets activities conducted jointly by the firms. Both Nomura Securities International, Inc. and WR Securities, LLC are serving as underwriters in the offering described herein. In addition, WR Securities, LLC and certain of its affiliates may provide sales support services, investor feedback, investor education, and/or other independent equity research services in connection with this offering.

