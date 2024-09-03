OneStream Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

OneStream, Inc.

Sep 03, 2024, 16:05 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, Inc. (Nasdaq: OS), the leading enterprise Finance management platform that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core finance and operational functions -- including financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Total Revenue: $117.5 million, an increase of 36% year-over-year.
  • Subscription Revenue: $103.1 million, an increase of 44% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Loss from Operations and Operating Margin: GAAP operating loss was $11.6 million compared to a loss of $16.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, and GAAP operating margin was (10)% compared to (19)% for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Loss and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: Non-GAAP operating loss was $8.7 million compared to a loss of $13.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, and non-GAAP operating margin was (7)% compared to (15)% for the second quarter of 2023.

"Our strong top line growth in the second quarter underscores our continued momentum in the first half of the year, including achieving positive cash flow from operations and free cash flow for the third quarter in a row," said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream. "Our growth trajectory reflects what's happening in the world of Finance today. CFOs are being asked to strategically guide the business towards growth against an economically volatile backdrop. We are in a solid position to empower the Office of the CFO with the operating system for modern finance and we remain committed to helping Finance leaders around the world effectively steer their businesses."

Recent Developments and Business Highlights

  • Initial Public Offering. On July 25, 2024, the Company completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 28,175,000 shares of Class A common stock, including shares sold by the Company and the selling stockholders, and the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. Net proceeds to OneStream from the offering were $352.9 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.
  • Splash User Conference. A record-breaking crowd at the OneStream Splash annual user conference in Las Vegas witnessed the unveiling of a dozen new innovations, including Advanced Narrative Reporting, a certified Microsoft Power BI Connector, a rapid-deployment CPM Express, expanded Sensible AI and Machine-Learning capabilities, and new partner solutions built atop the OneStream platform, including Infinity Sales Performance Management.
  • OneStream Workplace Awards. OneStream was named a 2024 Inspiring Workplaces in both North America and in the United Kingdom. These awards come on the heels of being named a USA Today 2024 Top Workplace.

Financial Outlook

OneStream is providing the following guidance for the third quarter of 2024 and the full year 2024:

Q3'24

FY24

Total Revenue

$123M - $125M

$476M - $480M

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

(2)% - 0%

(5)% - (1)%

Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share

$(0.01) - $0.01

$(0.05) - $0.01

OneStream has not provided a reconciliation of its forward outlook for non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net loss per share to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. OneStream is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects.

Earnings Webcast Information

OneStream will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and its outlook for the third quarter of 2024 and full year 2024 today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations Section of OneStream's website following the call.

Date:

Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Webcast:

https://investor.onestream.com

Upcoming Conferences

  • Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference
    Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 3:50 p.m. ET / 12:50 p.m. PT
  • Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference
    Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 11:10 a.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. PT

Sessions offering a webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the OneStream website at https://investor.onestream.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, the financial outlook for total revenue, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net loss per share provided for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024 and the year ending December 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Some of these risks are described in greater detail in our Prospectus dated July 23, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 24, 2024, and in the other documents we file with the SEC from time to time, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which we expect to file with the SEC on or around the date of this press release. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. Furthermore, if our forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely on these statements or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures that we use to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss per share and free cash flow, and their respective definitions are presented below.

There are limitations to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that our non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core operating performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented for historical periods to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliation in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and may include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Non-GAAP Operating Loss

We define non-GAAP operating loss as loss from operations adjusted for non-cash, non-operational and non-recurring items, including equity-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP operating loss as a percentage of total revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share

We define non-GAAP net loss as net loss adjusted for non-cash, non-operational and non-recurring items, including equity-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We define non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted-average shares outstanding.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.

Presentation of Financial Measures

This press release presents historical results, for the periods presented, of OneStream Software LLC, the predecessor of OneStream, Inc. for financial reporting purposes. The financial results of OneStream, Inc. have not been included in this press release as it had no material assets or liabilities and no material business transactions or activities during the periods presented. Accordingly, these historical results do not purport to reflect what the results of operations of OneStream, Inc. or OneStream Software LLC would have been had the IPO and related reorganization transactions occurred prior to such periods.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,400 customers, including 15% of the Fortune 500, more than 250 go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and approximately 1,400 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT

Anne Leschin
VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance
OneStream
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Victoria Borges
Media Relations Contact
OneStream
[email protected]

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except unit amounts)

(Unaudited)



As of


June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

140,515

$

117,087

Accounts receivable, net

92,913


107,308

Unbilled accounts receivable

29,588


31,519

Deferred commissions

19,113


17,225

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,375


13,098

Total current assets

291,504


286,237

Unbilled accounts receivable, noncurrent

1,817


2,009

Deferred commissions, noncurrent

41,344


41,030

Operating lease right-of-use assets

17,237


18,559

Property and equipment, net

10,730


10,266

Intangible assets, net

3,117


Goodwill

9,071


Other noncurrent assets

4,869


3,458

Total assets

$

379,689

$

361,559

Liabilities and members' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

24,663

$

8,274

Accrued compensation

25,446


22,436

Accrued commissions

5,961


10,158

Deferred revenue, current

193,519


177,465

Operating lease liabilities, current

3,017


2,505

Other accrued expenses and current liabilities

9,950


11,532

Total current liabilities

262,556


232,370

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

3,330


5,141

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

16,118


17,522

Other noncurrent liabilities

167


Total liabilities

282,171


255,033

Commitments and contingencies




Members' equity:




Convertible preferred units

209,733


209,733

Members' capital: common units

75,649


71,573

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(900)


(625)

Accumulated deficit

(186,964)


(174,155)

Total members' equity

97,518


106,526

Total liabilities and members' equity

$

379,689

$

361,559

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues:










Subscription

$

103,133

$

71,843

$

198,820

$

135,921

License

6,905


6,652


13,084


13,444

Professional services and other

7,463


8,009


15,888


15,958

Total revenue

117,501


86,504


227,792


165,323

Cost of revenues:










Subscription

26,515


17,939


49,621


33,881

Professional services and other

10,460


10,784


21,382


20,610

Total cost of revenue

36,975


28,723


71,003


54,491

Gross profit

80,526


57,781


156,789


110,832

Operating expenses:










Sales and marketing (1)

52,216


46,744


100,525


94,015

Research and development (1)

19,952


13,226


36,876


25,755

General and administrative (1)

19,929


14,058


36,339


28,785

Total operating expenses

92,097


74,028


173,740


148,555

Loss from operations

(11,571)


(16,247)


(16,951)


(37,723)

Interest income, net

1,661


1,046


3,297


1,569

Other income (expense), net

2,391


5


1,491


(1,822)

Loss before income taxes

(7,519)


(15,196)


(12,163)


(37,976)

Provision for income taxes

331


175


646


470

Net loss

$

(7,850)

$

(15,371)

$

(12,809)

$

(38,446)

(1) Includes equity-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Cost of professional services and other

$



$



$



$

15

Sales and marketing

918


1,894


1,274


3,123

Research and development

1,149


105


1,254


309

General and administrative

652


933


1,304


2,213

Total equity-based compensation

$

2,719

$

2,932

$

3,832

$

5,660

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,


2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net loss

$

(12,809)

$

(38,446)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in)
   operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

1,545


1,460

Bad debt expense

1,560


814

Noncash operating lease expense

1,394


1,410

Amortization of deferred commissions

9,492


7,724

Equity-based compensation

3,832


5,660

Other noncash operating activities, net

(2,037)


1,690

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable, net

14,957


13,403

Deferred commissions

(11,694)


(10,697)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,637


(5,766)

Accounts payable

14,133


(3,282)

Deferred revenue

14,242


24,088

Accrued and other liabilities

(3,598)


784

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

33,654


(1,158)

Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property and equipment

(1,100)


(1,444)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(7,594)


Sales of marketable securities




87,247

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(8,694)


85,803

Cash flows from financing activities:




Payments of deferred offering costs

(1,045)


Principal payments on finance lease obligation




(46)

Proceeds from exercise of common unit options




247

Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facility




(3,500)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,045)


(3,299)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(487)


201

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

23,428


81,547

Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period

117,087


14,687

Cash and cash equivalents - End of period

$

140,515

$

96,234

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)


Non-GAAP Operating Loss




Three Months Ended June 30,


2024

2023


(in thousands)

Loss from operations

$

(11,571)

$

(16,247)

Equity-based compensation expense

2,719


2,932

Amortization expense

183



Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(8,669)

$

(13,315)


Non-GAAP Operating Margin




Three Months Ended June 30,


2024

2023


(in thousands)

Operating margin

(10)

%

(19)

%

Equity-based compensation expense

2

%

3

%

Amortization expense





Non-GAAP operating margin(1)

(7)

%

(15)

%


(1) Non-GAAP operating margin may not foot due to rounding.


Free Cash Flow




Three Months Ended June 30,


2024

2023


(in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

8,114

$

798

Purchases of property and equipment

(410)


(1,024)

Free cash flow

7,704


(226)

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(8,004)

$

(1,024)

Net cash used in financing activities

$

(694)

$

(19)

SOURCE OneStream, Inc.

