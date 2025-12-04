OneStream Named a 5x Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software

OneStream recognized in Leaders' Quadrant for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream (Nasdaq: OS), the leading enterprise Finance management platform that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core finance and operational functions – including financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting, has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software. Gartner evaluated 14 financial planning software providers based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision and placed OneStream in the Leaders' Quadrant.

"Finance teams today are expected to manage risk, map the future, and drive business outcomes," said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. "To meet that mandate, leaders need a unified, AI-powered platform built for the way Finance works – not a patchwork of modules. Our continued recognition by Gartner as a Leader in financial planning validates our belief that unifying data and AI in a single platform gives Finance a strategic advantage. OneStream empowers Finance teams to navigate market complexity by unifying financial and operational data, and embedding purpose-built AI, so teams can move faster, see further and operate with the precision today's environment demands."

A Recognized Leader in Financial Planning

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software is a market research report published by IT research and consulting firm Gartner. As Gartner states in the report, "The mandate for financial planning and analysis (FP&A) transformation continues, requiring the optimization of financial planning processes across complex operations and diverse, decentralized enterprise resource planning (ERP) and operational systems. Organizations are increasingly seeking agile, cloud-native platforms built for enterprise wide scale and high user concurrency, which can extract on-demand, value added insights crucial for driving financial value across the enterprise."

In October, OneStream announced a series of innovations to the OneStream platform, including the integration of AI capabilities within its ESG Planning & Reporting solution. Powered by SensibleAI Forecast and SensibleAI Agents, these capabilities are designed to enable finance teams to forecast consumptive activities, model Scope 1,2, and 3 emissions and align ESG initiatives with financial performance.

Read More About the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software

Download a complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software here. Read the blog post, "OneStream a 5X Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software" here.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, By Regina Crowder, Sid Sahoo, Mike Lashinsky, 1 December 2025

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,700 customers, including 18% of the Fortune 500, a strong ecosystem of go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,600 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jaclyn Proctor

Media Relations Contact

OneStream

[email protected]

SOURCE OneStream, Inc.