OneStream Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting Applications Vendor Assessment

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream (Nasdaq: OS), the leading enterprise Finance management platform that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core Finance and operational functions – including financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting – has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting Applications 2026 Vendor Assessment.

"The introduction of AI has elevated the importance of data platforms that support the functionality of these applications," said Megha Kumar, Research VP, Analytics and AI at IDC. "A strong data platform will drive accuracy in GenAI, agentic AI outcomes resulting in better adoption of insights while highlighting the need for greater collaboration between IT and finance or technology roles within the financial organization."

OneStream's SensibleAI™ portfolio empowers the Office of Finance by unifying quantitative, generative, and agentic AI capabilities into purpose-built Finance solutions and surfacing them into existing workflows Finance leaders already trust and know. Built directly on the OneStream platform, SensibleAI Forecast, Studio, and Agent solutions provide contextualized insights – from financial intelligence to workflow state, consolidation status and more - to ensure decisions are made with accuracy, confidence, and speed.

"Accuracy is non-negotiable in finance," said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. "Public LLMs and generic AI toolkits lack the corporate data integrity and financial acuity that Finance requires. CFOs need AI built on clean data - so they can make real decisions, not guesswork. Our customers are using our SensibleAI to run faster planning cycles and improve forecasting accuracy, achieving an average of 86% faster planning cycles and 27% increase in forecasting accuracy, showing what's possible when AI is built specifically for finance. IDC's recognition of our AI leadership in enterprise planning, budgeting, and forecasting underscores how we are leading AI adoption in Finance."

Extensibility for the Future

The IDC MarketScape also noted OneStream's key strengths including:

The extensibility of the platform through Genesis Blocks and its Solution Exchange of approximately 100 downloadable solutions enables customers to adapt and expand functionality without heavy customization.

The platform enables detailed planning via registers, dynamic cube services, and line item modeling for workforce, capital, cash, revenue, and other types of planning while linking offline models to core financials to support real-time operational planning without throwaway spreadsheets.

Metadata-driven configuration and prebuilt Genesis Blocks enable core applications and reporting within relatively short time frames, helping streamline migrations from legacy systems.

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise Finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,700 customers, including 18% of the Fortune 500, a strong ecosystem of go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and 1,600 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

