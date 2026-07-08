OneTablet Rebrands as Sous Chef, the AI Platform Turning Third-Party Delivery Data Into Revenue

The company is unifying under the Sous Chef brand, led by its flagship AI platform that turns the data behind Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub into plain-English findings that help restaurants raise visibility, conversion, and average order value.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The restaurant technology company formerly known as OneTablet today announced it is rebranding as Sous Chef, unifying its products under one brand led by its flagship AI delivery-intelligence platform of the same name. The platform is the first built specifically to grow restaurant revenue on third-party delivery, and its rapid adoption, growing to thousands of restaurants in six months, is what prompted the company to put it at the center of the brand. The timing reflects a squeeze playing out across the industry: delivery now accounts for roughly 20% of sales at many restaurants and continues to climb, even as platform fees and promotional costs eat into the margin on every order. Operators are sending more revenue through channels they can barely see into, and Sous Chef closes that gap.

Sous Chef pulls the millions of data points restaurants generate across the third-party apps and turns them into clear, specific findings, each ranked by revenue impact: a top seller priced too low on one platform, promotional spend going to items that would sell anyway, menu errors quietly costing orders. Rather than handing operators another dashboard to decode, it tells them exactly what to change to raise visibility, conversion, and average order value, so teams act on what matters most without piecing the picture together across three or four apps. And because it is independent of any point-of-sale system or hardware, operators can adopt it without replacing what they already run.

"Restaurants treat delivery as a cost of doing business, but it is one of their largest revenue channels, and almost nobody manages it like one," said Marcel Grangien, Chief Executive Officer of Sous Chef. "The data is already there in the apps, and the operators who win use it constantly, tuning pricing, menus, and promotions to grow same-store sales instead of leaving money on the table."

For multi-unit groups and enterprise chains, that intelligence is standardized across every location and platform in a single view, letting a central team address an issue in one market and capture the opportunities repeating across all of them.

In one deployment, a multi-unit group saw a 10% increase in delivery sales while cutting promotional spend 25% over six months by reallocating discounts toward the items and platforms where they actually drove orders, with order error rates falling to near zero.

Backed for scale

The Sous Chef platform is point-of-sale and hardware agnostic, layering on top of whatever systems an operator already runs, and supports the major U.S. delivery marketplaces. It sits alongside OneTablet, now also part of the Sous Chef brand, the off-premise point-of-sale and operations product that consolidates every delivery order onto a single kitchen tablet and manages menus across platforms from one place. Together the two cover both sides of off-premise: OneTablet runs the operation, and the Sous Chef platform grows the revenue on top of it. The company is backed by Kloof Capital, a leading New York City-based single-family office with a track record of investing in food technology businesses. Sous Chef is available now to independent restaurants and enterprise operators, and operators can see what it surfaces for their own delivery data by booking a walkthrough at yoursouschef.com.

About Sous Chef

Sous Chef, formerly OneTablet, is a New York-based restaurant technology company. Its flagship AI platform turns third-party delivery data into revenue growth for restaurants, surfacing plain-English findings ranked by their impact on visibility, conversion, and average order value. The company also offers OneTablet, an off-premise point-of-sale and operations product for delivery. Sous Chef serves independent restaurants, multi-unit groups, and enterprise chains. Learn more at yoursouschef.com.

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