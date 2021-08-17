OneTag Expands Into The US With Christian Baer as VP of Sales

"OneTag has created an amazing demand platform that provides immense value for both publishers and advertisers." Tweet this

Baer brings with him more than 20 years of sales and business development experience within advertising technology. He has held key leadership roles for a range of leading platforms such as Opera Media Works, Technorati, and ThoughtLeadr.

"OneTag has created an amazing demand platform with cutting-edge technology that provides immense value for both publishers and advertisers. I am thrilled to be part of this exciting company and help scale our business in North America." - Christian Baer

About OneTag

Founded in 2015, OneTag's journey began as a DSP partner to Denstu, Publicis, Omnicom, GroupM and Havas in Italy. Today, OneTag has grown into an innovative end-to-end programmatic solution connecting the world's leading publishers with the brands and agencies that seek to advertise on them.

OneTag's platform empowers the entire programmatic ecosystem by delivering value through next-generation DSP and SSP technology.

SOURCE OneTag