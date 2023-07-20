OneTeam Partners Secures Data Licensing Agreement with On3 to Enhance Its Group Licensing Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On3, a leader in college sports media and data, today announced a data licensing agreement with OneTeam Partners (OneTeam), the leader in commercializing group licensing rights of professional and collegiate athletes.

OneTeam will use On3's Transfer Portal Tracker to maintain accurate information about the growing number of athletes participating in its expansive collegiate group licensing program.

"We are incredibly bullish on the future of group licensing and it's positive impact on athlete Name, Image and Likeness," said Shannon Terry, Founder and CEO of On3. "Our Transfer Portal Tracker provides a comprehensive data solution to help OneTeam manage player movement."

"The On3's Transfer Portal Tracker is another powerful tool we'll be able to seamlessly integrate into our COMPASS NIL app. We're always looking for ways to improve our best-in-class platform to serve what has become the largest group licensing program in the world," explained Aaron Solender, head of College Strategy and Operations, OneTeam Partners. "On3's comprehensive data solution will allow us to efficiently track and analyze player movement, enhancing the athlete data we share with licensees."

OneTeam dominates college group licensing, partnering with industry giants like Fanatics and EA SPORTS to create opportunities for thousands of college athletes to monetize their NIL. With the largest group licensing enterprise in collegiate sports, OneTeam's programs include more than 10,000 athletes from 90 schools, across football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, and are poised to expand even more.

About On3
On3 is a leader in college sports, delivering trusted news, analysis, data, and insights to fans, athletes, schools, and brands. The company helps connect these communities across the college sports ecosystem via a media platform, technology solutions, and partnerships that engage fans, help athletes make more informed decisions, and assist schools and brands in better managing their resources and opportunities. On3 was founded by Shannon B. Terry, who has 25+ years experience in sports and entertainment media. Terry previously founded 247Sports (acquired by CBS Sports), Pop Culture Media (acquired by CBS Interactive), and co-founded Rivals.com (acquired by Yahoo!). To learn more, visit On3.com/about.

About OneTeam Partners
OneTeam Partners represents the commercial interests of thousands of athletes across multiple sports, including the NFLPA, MLBPA, MLSPA, U.S. Women's National Team PA, WNBPA, NWSLPA, U.S. Rugby PA, and the LCSPA, as well as college athletes. Launched in 2019 as a joint venture between the NFLPA, MLBPA, and RedBird Capital Partners, OneTeam maximizes the collective value of athletes' rights through group licensing, marketing, media, and other ventures. HPS Investment Partners, Atlantic Park Strategic Capital Fund, and Morgan Stanley Tactical Value are investment partners.

