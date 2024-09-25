OneTen 2023 Impact Report Highlights Progress Towards Skills-First Future of Work

Report underscores coalition's pivotal role in creating economic mobility for more than 122,000 talent without four-year degrees through skills-first hiring practices

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTen, a coalition of leading executives and companies committed to creating one million family-sustaining careers for talent without four-year degrees to close the opportunity gap in the United States, today released its third annual Impact Report, "Toward a Skills-First Future." The report showcases OneTen's significant strides in advancing skills-first practices at America's top companies to unlock the full potential of their workforces, particularly amidst fluctuating labor dynamics.

In 2023, more than half of U.S. companies eliminated four-year degree requirements from their job descriptions—a testament to the widely-acknowledged advantages of skills-first hiring such as broadening talent pools, increasing employee retention and boosting productivity. At the same time, employers across industries continued to report challenges when it comes to filling critical roles with qualified, skilled talent. OneTen's 2023 Impact Report highlights how the coalition's initiatives and strategic partnerships are addressing these challenges head-on to enable companies to hire more efficiently and effectively, and, ultimately create a more inclusive and productive workforce.

Read the full 2023 OneTen Impact Report

"By championing skills-first hiring, we're opening doors for the more than 60 percent of Americans without traditional four-year degrees while building a more inclusive and competitive workforce that benefits both companies and talent," said Debbie Dyson, CEO of OneTen. "Our work with our coalition members and our ecosystem of partners demonstrates that removing degree barriers unlocks immense potential and drives sustainable business success."

Key Achievements in 2023:

Achieving Impact: OneTen facilitated more than 122,000 hires and promotions resulting in more than $12 billion in family-sustaining wages and reached 145,000 cumulative job postings and more than 40,000 registered users on the OneTen Career Marketplace

: OneTen introduced custom skills-first support strategies for member companies, aligned with their unique business priorities to accelerate their transition to skills-based practices Harnessing Technology: OneTen introduced an AI-powered Jobs Engine to help the organization identify roles ideal for recredentialing and skills-first hiring, streamlining job analysis and sourcing to expand opportunities for diverse talent

OneTen introduced an AI-powered Jobs Engine to help the organization identify roles ideal for recredentialing and skills-first hiring, streamlining job analysis and sourcing to expand opportunities for diverse talent Measuring Progress: OneTen launched the Skills-First Scorecard, a new diagnostic tool that helps coalition members track their progress, benchmark against peers, and drive continuous improvement in their skills-based hiring practices

OneTen launched the Skills-First Scorecard, a new diagnostic tool that helps coalition members track their progress, benchmark against peers, and drive continuous improvement in their skills-based hiring practices Advancing Thought Leadership: OneTen published several influential reports and case studies highlighting the benefits and successes of skills-first practices, including its "Embracing a Skills-first Mindset: Insights from Hiring Managers" report and "Insights from Cleveland Clinic" and "Inside the Black Talent Skills-First Journey" case studies

About OneTen

Founded in 2020, OneTen is a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies who are coming together to upskill, hire and promote one million Black individuals, and others, who do not yet have a four-year degree into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement over ten years. OneTen connects employers with talent developers and other skill-credentialing organizations, leading nonprofits and community-based partners who support the development of diverse talent. By creating more equitable and inclusive workforces, we believe we can reach our full potential as a nation of united citizens. OneTen recognizes the unique potential in everyone–every individual, every business, every community–to change the arc of America's story with qualified, skilled talent who have been left on the sidelines. Join us at OneTen.org, where one can be the difference.

SOURCE OneTen