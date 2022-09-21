OneTen and Multiverse Join Forces to Create New Career Pathways for Black Talent through Apprenticeships

Partnership aims to bring thousands of individuals into paid, tuition-free apprenticeship roles at top companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiverse, an edtech company building an alternative to college and corporate training through professional apprenticeships, announced today a new partnership with OneTen, a coalition of leading executives and their companies who have committed to upskill, hire and advance one million Black individuals over the next 10 years into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement. Together, Multiverse and OneTen will aim to connect thousands of Black individuals with job training and full-time careers through tech apprenticeship programs at OneTen coalition member companies.

Historically, access to jobs that pay family-sustaining wages, like those in technology, has been dependent upon a four-year college degree. Moreover, degree requirements can disproportionately screen out Black talent: 79% of jobs paying more than $50,000 require a four-year college degree, which automatically disqualifies 76% of Black individuals in the U.S. Apprenticeships provide an important alternative pathway to reskilling and upskilling individuals through their combination of education and paid, on-the-job training, and have been known to bring adults into higher-wage careers.

"We are honored to partner with OneTen and support their outstanding vision of bringing more Black talent into family-sustaining jobs,"said Euan Blair, CEO and founder of Multiverse. "Apprenticeships support OneTen's mission of upskilling and advancing Black individuals because of their earn and learn model, which is proven to meaningfully train workers in the most in-demand skills. In fact, 90% of Multiverse apprentices secure long-term employment with the same employer after their apprenticeship."

Multiverse connects eligible applicants with 12 to 15 month apprenticeship programs that train individuals in high-demand skills like software engineering, digital marketing, or data analytics, at no cost to the individual. While training, apprentices work full-time at top companies and earn a salary. Apprentices also receive personalized coaching for the entirety of their program and become part of the Multiverse community, with thousands of global apprentices and alumni, where they can join live events and network.

"Multiverse is taking a differentiated approach to skills-based hiring and training, and we're thrilled to have them join us as an endorsed talent developer to support our mission," said Maurice Jones, CEO of OneTen. "With high-quality partners like Multiverse, we are helping companies understand that there is more than one pathway—including apprenticeships—to gain the relevant skills for a well-paying career or advancement. Approaches like this are not only better for business, but also positions us to achieve greater equity and inclusion in the long run."

As apprenticeships transition from manual trades to tech industries, companies can build more diverse talent pipelines and address skills shortages by training apprentices for technical and business roles they need immediately. Intermountain Healthcare, a OneTen coalition member, has already hired nearly 50 apprentices into tech roles through its OneTen-Multiverse partnership.

Tiffany Capeles, Chief Equity Officer at Intermountain Healthcare, said, "As part of Intermountain Healthcare's commitment to building a diverse and innovative culture, we are proud to launch a new program with OneTen and Multiverse to create new pathways for individuals to join, learn and grow without the need for a college degree or relevant experience. The joint effort will be an integral part of how our business continues to hire and train talent nationally."

"My career as a nursing assistant began soon after high school graduation, and through it I learned fundamental skills in communication, team building, and problem-solving. I was eager to try something new where I could apply my learnings in a different workforce and industry," said Fatma Zubeir, Project Associate at Intermountain Healthcare. "I was excited about the Multiverse opportunity because it offered a pathway to train in an entirely new field without going into thousands of dollars of debt and at the same time get hands-on experience as I am working in the field. Earlier this summer, I began my new career as a Project Associate while I train in the Digital Business Accelerator program and I am very excited to learn new technical and soft skills and connect with a larger community to support my career journey."

Multiverse is a tech startup on a mission to create a diverse group of future leaders by building an outstanding alternative to university and corporate training. They offer apprenticeships to a diverse pool of young adults and those looking to reskill. Multiverse works with over 500 businesses, helping them embrace digital transformation, close skills gaps, and develop a diverse talent pipeline. Apprentices benefit from personalized coaching, applied learning, and a community of social, networking, and leadership opportunities. Founded in the UK in 2016, Multiverse launched in the US in January 2021.

OneTen is a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies who are coming together to upskill, hire and promote one million Black individuals who do not yet have a four-year degree into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement over the next 10 years. OneTen connects employers with talent developers including leading nonprofits and other skill-credentialing organizations that support the development of diverse talent. By creating more equitable and inclusive workforces, we believe we can reach our full potential as a nation of united citizens. OneTen recognizes the unique potential in everyone – every individual, every business, every community – to change the arc of America's story with Black talent. Join us at OneTen.org, where one can be the difference.

