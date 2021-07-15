OneTen Coalition Endorses 2U, Inc. as Official Talent Developer

LANHAM, Md., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, announced today that it has been endorsed as a talent developer by OneTen , a coalition of leading business executives coming together to upskill, hire, and advance one million Black individuals in America over the next 10 years into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement. As a OneTen talent developer, 2U joins leading education and skill-building organizations in supporting Black talent—specifically those without a traditional four-year college degree—by providing access to innovative programs that build high-value, market-relevant skills.

"We look forward to having 2U join us as an endorsed talent developer to support us in our mission to hire and advance one million Black talent in the next 10 years," said Maurice Jones, Chief Executive Officer of OneTen. "This effort will require a high functioning, multi-disciplinary coalition from corporate America, talent developers, Black talent, talent supports, and others, and it is crucial we have high-quality partners like 2U on that team. We are grateful for the work they have already done and are excited to partner with them going forward."

As an endorsed talent development partner, 2U will help bridge the gap between higher education and the workforce in two significant ways: by teaming up with OneTen to provide Black talent with greater access to in-demand, tech skills-based boot camps and other high-quality online educational offerings from 2U's more than 80 non-profit university partners; and by connecting Black graduates from 2U-powered programs with job opportunities at OneTen's employer partners.

"We are honored and thrilled to partner with OneTen and its membership of leading companies to further their shared mission of empowering Black talent to better compete in today's job market by obtaining the skills necessary to earn a living-wage and advance in their careers," said David Sutphen, Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer of 2U. "By teaming up to provide Black talent with greater access to high-quality online education, 2U is helping OneTen achieve greater impact and its goal of reaching one million working adults over ten years."

By aligning with OneTen, 2U shares the coalition's commitment to removing structural barriers that have disproportionately hindered Black talent from joining the middle class. Together with OneTen, 2U will help cultivate more equitable access to opportunity and advancement for students in 2U-powered online programs and create more flexible talent pipelines and practices that will allow employees and employers to thrive.

In addition to joining OneTen as a talent developer, 2U supports multiple initiatives and programs designed to close the equity gap in higher education and the workforce, including the Netflix Pathways Boot Camps , a partnership with Netflix and Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions to help build a more diverse pipeline of tech talent; and the Access 2 Education Scholarship Fund , a boot camp scholarship program run with regional workforce development partners.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 500 educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 300,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

About OneTen

OneTen is a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies who are coming together to upskill, hire and promote one million Black Americans over the next 10 years who do not yet have a four-year degree into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement. We connect employers with talent partners, leading non-profits and other skill-credentialing organizations who support development of diverse talent. By creating more equitable and inclusive workforces, we believe we can reach our full potential as a nation of united citizens. Join us at OneTen.org.

