OneTen Evolves into SkillsRight to Help Companies Compete in a Skills-First Economy

New name reflects a shift from movement-building to delivering insights-based strategies and solutions to help employers get skills-first hiring right

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTen today announced it is evolving into SkillsRight, a new name and identity driven by rapid shifts in workforce dynamics and the organization's next phase of impact: helping companies prioritize and operationalize skills-first hiring.

The change comes at a moment of growing urgency for employers. Hiring and retention are being reshaped by AI, automation, and economic uncertainty, creating a paradox where job growth is slowing and layoffs are rising, even as critical roles across multiple industries—including healthcare, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing—and the skilled trades remain unfilled.

"The workforce companies need today already exists," said Debbie Dyson, CEO of SkillsRight. "Too often, hiring systems aren't built to recognize it. SkillsRight helps companies get this right—by focusing on the skills people actually have, not just the credentials they hold. Skills-first isn't just a hiring change; it's a business transformation."

Over the past five years, OneTen has played a leading role in catalyzing a national movement to expand opportunity for talent without traditional college degrees. That work helped shift mindsets across some of the nation's largest employers and remove the four-year degree requirement from tens of thousands of jobs. And while skills-first hiring has gained widespread traction, rewriting job descriptions is only the first step.

According to the organization, real change requires rethinking how work is defined, how talent is evaluated, and how opportunity flows within organizations. While most companies believe in skills-first approaches, far fewer have the systems, tools, and practices required to execute them consistently, efficiently and at scale.

SkillsRight represents this shift from intention to execution. Drawing on more than five years of research, coalition insights, and capabilities, SkillsRight will equip companies with the data, tools and strategies to turn skills-first commitments into sustainable, company-wide operating models.

SkillsRight's own model is powered by a workforce insights engine that draws on multiple streams of labor market data and talent intelligence to inform every solution it delivers. This includes helping employers:

Understand talent supply and demand based on real-time market data

Recredential roles around capabilities rather than degrees

Embed skills-first practices across hiring, advancement, and workforce planning

Identify and recognize transferable skills and credentials

Connect to broader, skilled talent pipelines

The name SkillsRight reflects a sharpened focus on identifying the right skills for the right roles, as well as a more precise and integrated approach to skills-based workforce transformation.

Sabrina Dupré, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, said of the new name and brand identity, "This new identity aligns how we show up with what we now deliver. The logo is intentionally forward moving, reflecting progress, precision and the pathways we help create between companies, talent and opportunity."

While the organization's mission to unlock opportunity for skilled talent remains steadfast, its ambition and capabilities have evolved.

"The SkillsRight brand reflects our thought leadership from convening and commitment-building to providing end-to-end workforce solutions grounded in insights. It signals precision, momentum and an interconnected system—exactly what employers need to operationalize skills-first strategies at scale," said Ginni Rometty, SkillsRight's co-founder.

SkillsRight will continue to work with its coalition of leading employers while expanding its suite of solutions, including AI-powered tools, workforce insights, and implementation strategies designed to help companies compete in a rapidly changing labor market.

"This evolution is the direct result of years of research and learnings, and SkillsRight remains fully committed to advancing skills-first hiring and creating opportunities for all overlooked talent," said Kenneth Frazier, co-founder of SkillsRight.

For more information on how SkillsRight is helping companies transform their workforces, please visit www.skillsright.org/next.

About SkillsRight

SkillsRight empowers organizations to adopt skills-first strategies that unlock opportunity, strengthen their workforce and drive better decisions and impact. Building on the foundation of OneTen, SkillsRight applies an insights-powered approach to align workforce strategy, organizational capability and change management, enabling employers to translate skills-first commitments into scalable systems, practices and talent pipelines.

SOURCE SkillsRight