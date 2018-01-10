Onething Technologies: innovative cloud computing and blockchain at CES 2018

As a global leader in crowd sourced computing, Onething achieved the innovative breakthrough of combining the shared economy, cloud computing and blockchain technology to effectively improve future computing. With the popularity of OneThing Cloud and Nebula CDN, it has access to solve the problem of scant computing resources through the sharing economy and provided a platform for fair usage of public resource with advanced blockchain technology.

Launched in August 2017, OneThing Cloud is a private cloud specifically designed for individuals who pursue life with high quality digital needs, providing people with quick downloads, storage, file management and other functions with remote control. By enrolling in Onething Reward Program, it is also a shared computing node, enabling Onething to sell cloud computing to technology companies at a much lower cost. Each people joined this program can get LinkToken as a free gift in exchange of the computing resources (bandwidth, storage and so on). Within three months, the company received more than 20 million pre-orders for OneThing Cloud on JD.com, with a nearly 100% customer satisfaction rating.

In China, Onething currently harness one million consumer devices and bandwidth in their cloud computing infrastructure, while providing Nebula CDN services to China's largest video streaming companies,such as XiaoMi, iQIYI, PandaTV, Kuaishou and other top-rated companies. With Xunlei's 10-year downloading and acceleration techniques, this new generation product possesses the domestic pioneering Nebula scheduling technology, weak network acceleration technology, dynamic defense technology as well as the infinite nodes cannot be matched by traditional CDN manufacturers.

Recently certified by the US Federal Communications Commission and European Commission, Onething will begin its foreign expansion in developing markets closer to China in January or February and move to Western countries later this year.

Onething's foreign expansion will redefine the industry with unique cloud computing platform based on shared economy and aim for sustainable development in the future computing.

"Onething has certain advantages over the traditional cloud computing industry and is leading the world," said industry analyst. "By expanding into developed markets, Onething will not only bring innovative products and services to the world, but also contribute to a sustainable cloud computing business by replacing the high-cost data centers."

Onething is committed to promoting a sustainable development of crowd sourced computing ecological cycle. For society, it is a great effort to engage future computing; for customers, the internationalized LinkToken will be applied for various uses and bring more applications of the blockchain technology; for corporations, Onething will largely reduce Internet companies' operation costs by providing efficient shared-computing services; for Onething itself, with the constantly transcendental entrepreneurship passion and foreign expanding strategies, the company will grow in all aspects.

CES 2018, January 9-12 in Las Vegas, is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years. The Onething booth will be in the Las Vegas Convention Center's South Plaza #63925, and company executives are available by appointment to provide technology demos.

About Onething:

Founded in 2013, Shenzhen Onething Technologies Co., Ltd is committed to providing technical resources for global internet development. The company combines Nebula CDN and Xunlei MineCrafter through innovative technology, building the first domestic millions of magnitude node of "infinite node type content delivery network". Through authorized intelligent hardware, Onething Technologies collect bandwidth, storage, computing and other resources which are idle in ordinary families. By using virtual technology of cross platform, low power consumption, and also the intelligent scheduling technology of access to the nearest node, Onething Technologies create a new computing mode that is faster, easier to expand, and more environmentally friendly. Onething not only redefines the CDN industry and Internet content transmission, but also heralds shared economic cloud computing era.

For more information, please visit: http://www.Onethingtech.net

