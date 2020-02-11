OneTouchPoint Adds Digital Marketing Services to Strengthen End-to-End Solution With Bluewater Acquisition

HARTLAND, Wis., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTouchPoint, a leading managed marketing services company, has purchased Bluewater, a digital marketing services agency headquartered in Bloomington, Minn., accelerating its ability to offer seamless, online and offline brand and customer experience solutions.

"I'm thrilled to welcome the Bluewater team to the OneTouchPoint family," said Dave Holland, CEO of OneTouchPoint. "The combination of our technology, commercial print production and managed services background in more traditional 'offline' marketing tactics with Bluewater's online/digital capabilities and expertise in the franchise and multi-unit/multi-location market makes a compelling and differentiated end-to-end solution for the distributed marketing needs of the markets we serve."

Christine Kropp, Founder and COO, and Derek Kropp, CEO of Bluewater, have both joined the OneTouchPoint senior management team and report to Holland. They will lead the company's Digital Marketing Services efforts.

"We are passionate about delivering proven, prescriptive digital marketing services for franchises and multi-unit organizations," Christine Kropp said. "And we are thrilled to now be part of the OneTouchPoint team. Aligning ourselves with a leader of back-end technology-enabled marketing services like print, mail and fulfillment allows us to offer integrated end-to-end solutions across all marketing touchpoints."

"We are focused on delivering the highest level of products and services that in turn allow our customers to deliver the most creative and impactful brand experiences possible," said Holland. "Strategic investments in technology and skills, like those of the Bluewater team, give us the opportunity to offer an unparalleled and streamlined approach for the traditional, digital, national and local needs of multi-unit organizations across multiple industries."

About OneTouchPoint

OneTouchPoint provides managed services and technology-enabled execution support that help companies amplify their customer engagements with beautifully-crafted marketing assets and communications produced and distributed at scale. OneTouchPoint's capabilities span state-of-the-art printing, national and localized marketing execution, fulfillment, and related services, all managed easily through the U.Connect platform and delivered rapidly from facilities nationwide. More than 3,000 customers, including Fortune 500 companies in the manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, franchise, and retail industries, trust OneTouchPoint to increase the return on their marketing investment, one touchpoint at a time. Visit www.1touchpoint.com to learn more.

About Bluewater

For over two decades, Bluewater has been a leading provider of digital marketing services for national brands with local direct marketing and communication needs. Bluewater's integrated approach aims to increase sales at the location level, reinforce the national brand, and provide measurable results. Learn more at www.bluewaterbrand.com.

