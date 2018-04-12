OneTravel Shares Top Low-Cost Destinations for Travelers to Make the Most of Their 2018 Tax Refund

Flights under $3002 –

There is a large selection of domestic destinations that can be visited for under $300 including popular cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York City, and Chicago. International destinations on the other hand are hard to come by. Instead, OneTravel suggests visiting Puerto Rico. As a territory of the United States, it's not technically an international getaway, but the Hispanic culture gives it an international feel at a much less costly price. Plus, the Caribbean island doesn't require a passport for entry. San Juan, Aguadilla, and Ponce all have average fares under $300 this spring.

Flights under $5002 –

Portland and the surrounding coast of Maine offer a perfect spring retreat. Enjoy the charm and tranquility of the rugged shoreline before the masses arrive for the summer beginning Memorial Day Weekend. Internationally, Colombia is climbing the ranks of popular destinations for Americans. The short flight time and cheap airfare available make Bogota, Colombia's capital, even more attractive this spring. The city's central location has made it a melting pot of Colombian people and culture.

Flights under $8002 –

Hawaii is officially a hot spot this year. Though the average fare from all US gateways is just under $800, the west coast can expect to see fares to Honolulu or Kahului even lower this spring. Hawaii has something for everyone from the adventure seekers, to the beach goers, to those seeking a peaceful hideaway. If you're looking to spend around $800, OneTravel also suggests a week in Ireland. International low-cost carriers have drastically reduced the prices to get to Dublin and spring offers mild weather and blossoming greenery.

Flights under $1,0002 –

There are very few places in the Unites States that are off limits when you're willing to spend $1,000 on airfare. Depending on where you're travelling, there might even be the option of upgrading to a premium cabin seat. If you're looking for a high-end international adventure, look no further than Dubai. The destination is known for being over the top, and if you're looking to really spend that tax refund, Dubai is the place to do it. Check out some of the 90+ shopping malls, the iconic skyscrapers including the Burj Khalifa, and the countless luxury hotels, restaurants, and bars throughout the city.

