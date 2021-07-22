OneTrust Introduces Government Records Request Automation for FOIA & Public Records Requests

ATLANTA, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OneTrust, the #1 fastest-growing company on the Inc. 500 and category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust, announced availability of the OneTrust Government Records Request Automation solution. This technology helps government entities automate the records request process from request intake, to data discovery and redaction, through the delivery of information securely to the requester.

OneTrust's Government Records Request Automation solution brings critical automation elements like AI-driven data discovery and classification, automated data redaction, and a secure communication portal into a single solution that supports the US Federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and Privacy Act as well as State and Local Public Records Requests (PRR).

Register for the webinar: Introducing Government Records Requests Automation: Modernize Fulfillment of FOIA & PRR on Tuesday, August 17 at 10:00 am EDT | 3:00 pm BST

Government agencies are subject to more open records requests now than ever before, and at the same time, individuals are becoming increasingly aware of their rights to request information. As a result, government agencies are looking to modernize their workflows and provide quicker, less resource intensive responses that in turn create trust and transparency with constituents.

With OneTrust Government Records Request Automation, government entities can dynamically triage records requests, create a more secure and accurate fulfillment process, and improve response times. The technology brings together OneTrust's AI-driven data discovery, intake templates, automated workflows, and data redaction to give agencies the ability to scale their program when an influx of requests are received. The solution also offers a secure two-way communication portal and maintains a full audit trail of communications to demonstrate compliance.

OneTrust's Government Records Request Automation solution helps government organizations to:

Prepare for records requests by automatically discovering, classifying, and indexing information across structured and unstructured data sources

Streamline the intake of requests across websites and digital properties

Automate workflows and tasks to speed up the fulfillment process

Save time and cost by automatically scanning & redacting data in-scope of the request

Simply and securely communicate with the requester through a secure messaging portal

Report and benchmark for internal and external reviews with executive dashboards

OneTrust's solution helps government agencies modernize their records response processes and provide cost savings to their organization, therefore building transparency and trust with taxpayers and constituents.

Register for the webinar: Introducing Government Records Requests Automation: Modernize Fulfillment of FOIA & PRR on Tuesday, August 17 at 10:00 am EDT | 3:00 pm BST

"OneTrust's technology enables government agencies to transform records requests from a burdensome administrative task into an opportunity to build trust with the public and employees," said Blake Brannon, Chief Strategy Officer, OneTrust. "We're proud to work together with our government customers and build workflows that triage and speed up time to respond to requests, all while maintaining privacy and redacting confidential information."

To learn more, register for the webinar or visit OneTrust.com.

Availability:

OneTrust's Government Records Request Automation solution is available today.

OneTrust and OneTrust's Government Records Request Automation solution are registered trademarks or trademarks of OneTrust LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 fastest-growing company on Inc. 500 and the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 10,000 customers, including half of the Fortune Global 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs.

The OneTrust platform is backed by 150 patents and powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and capabilities include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance™ - Data Intelligence Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust ESG – Environmental, Social & Governance Software

OneTrust has raised a total of $920 million in funding at a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton. OneTrust's fast-growing team of 2,000 employees is co-headquartered in Atlanta and London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Munich, Paris, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Kathryn Thompson

704-776-8127

[email protected]

SOURCE OneTrust

Related Links

https://www.onetrust.com/

