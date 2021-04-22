OneUnited Bank Announces 11th Anniversary "I Got Bank" National Financial Literacy Contest For Youth

BOSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Financial Literacy Month, OneUnited Bank, the nation's largest black-owned bank, is proud to announce its 11th Annual "I Got Bank!" National Financial Literacy Contest where ten children will win a $1,000 savings account. To support families who are home schooling their children due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Bank is offering a free "I Got Bank" E-Book.

Students from across the country between the ages of 8 and 12 are encouraged to read a financial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project to show how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives. Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 30, 2021. The Bank will choose ten winners and award each winner a $1,000 savings account at OneUnited Bank by August 31, 2021. For more information, please visit: www.oneunited.com/book.

Teri Williams, OneUnited Bank President and author of "I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money," wrote the book when she found that there weren't enough books geared toward educating urban youth about finances. "In 2021, we launched the OneTransaction Campaign to encourage everyone to focus on one transaction to close the wealth gap for their family," states Ms. Williams. "Our contest and free book educate children on savings and investments, a profitable business, credit scores and home ownership. We know that educating youth will inspire the entire family!"

The 2020 winners are Amina Anyabwele, 9, Miramar, FL, William Cum Jr., 8, Pompano Beach, FL, Morgan Hardwick, 12, Washington, DC, Loren Herrell-Guy, 11, Chicago, IL, Olivia Hur, 12, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA, Mariah Mack, 12, Grovetown, GA, Javonte Patton, 12, Palm Coast, FL, Alizah Perez, 12, Pembroke Pines, FL, Sophia Prakash, 9, Glendora, CA, Aarionna Totty, 9, Holly, MI.

"I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money" is published by The Beckham Publications Group, Inc. (Beckhamhouse). For more information about the official contest rules, please visit: www.oneunited.com/book.

