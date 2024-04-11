OneUnited Bank Announces 14th Annual "I Got Bank" Contest for Youth in Celebration of National Financial Literacy Month

Offers Free "I Got Bank" E-Book plus $1,000 to 10 winners

BOSTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Financial Literacy Month, OneUnited Bank, the nation's largest Black-owned bank, is proud to announce its 14th Annual "I Got Bank!" National Financial Literacy Contest, where ten children will win a $1,000 savings account. To make financial literacy a core value for children, the Bank is offering a free "I Got Bank" E-Book.

Teri Williams, President & COO, OneUnited Bank

Students from across the country between the ages of 8 and 12 are encouraged to read a financial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project to show how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives. Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 28, 2024. The Bank will choose ten winners and award each winner a $1,000 savings account at OneUnited Bank by August 31, 2024. For more information, please visit: www.oneunited.com/book.

Teri Williams, OneUnited Bank President and author of "I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money", wrote the book when she discovered that there weren't enough books geared toward educating urban youth about finances. "Given the impact of inflation and shrinkflation, it's important for families to become financially literate," states Ms. Williams. "OneUnited Bank advocates for financial literacy to be taught in K-12 schools across America. Our contest and free e-book make it easy to teach children about the importance of savings and investments, good credit, home ownership, having a profitable business and other keys to building wealth!"

The 2023 winners were Zoey Bradley, 9, Columbia, MD, Jada Current, 12, Buckeye, AZ, Kailee Marie Friend, 8, Hawthorne, CA, Taelyn Johnson, 9, Dorchester, MA, Sue Lee, 12, Los Angeles, CA, Ian Robinson Jr., 11, Middletown, DE, Cailyn Sanders, 11, Miami Lakes, FL, Aydin M. Soner, 9, Columbia, SC, Katalyn Wiley, 11, Conway, AR, Tatyana Wright, 12, Columbia, SC.

"I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money" is published by The Beckham Publications Group, Inc. (Beckham House). For more information about the official contest rules, please visit: www.oneunited.com/book.

Media Contact: Suzan McDowell, Circle of One Marketing, [email protected], or 305-576-3790

About OneUnited Bank

OneUnited Bank is the premier bank for urban communities, the largest Black-owned bank, the first Black internet bank and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Its mission is to provide affordable financial services to support economic development in urban communities and maintain superior financial performance to maximize shareholder value. OneUnited is an FDIC insured bank and an equal housing lender.

SOURCE OneUnited Bank