OneUnited Bank Announces Its 10th Annual "I Got Bank" 2020 Youth Essay & Art Contest Winners

BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneUnited Bank, the largest Black-owned bank in the U.S., is proud to announce the winners of its 10th annual "I Got Bank! Youth Essay & Art Contest." For the first time, there were 5 winners who submitted art, matching 5 winners who submitted essays on financial literacy. Each of the ten (10) youth winners are awarded a $1,000 savings account.

The winners are Amina Anyabwele, 9, Miramar, FL; William Cum Jr., 8, Pompano Beach, FL; Morgan Hardwick, 12, Washington, DC; Loren Herrell-Guy, 11, Chicago, IL; Olivia Hur, 12, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA; Mariah Mack, 12, Grovetown, GA; Javonte Patton, 12, Palm Coast, FL; Alizah Perez, 12, Pembroke Pines, FL; Sophia Prakash, 9, Glendora, CA; Aarionna Totty, 9, Holly, MI. Each winner expressed how they would use what they learned from their financial literacy reading in very creative ways, including starting a business, adding to their existing savings account and creating a vision board. The panel of judges included Teri Williams, the bank's President & Chief Operating Officer.

Williams, who wrote the book I Got Bank! What My Grandad Taught Me About Money (Beckham) after she discovered the lack of books geared toward educating urban youth about financial literacy, stated, "This year we were excited to see the quality of the art submissions in addition to the essays. Congratulations to our winners and their families for appreciating the importance of financial literacy."

The "I Got Bank!" youth essay & art contest is part of a larger OneUnited Bank initiative to make financial literacy a core value of the Black community. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, OneUnited Bank offered a free copy of the I Got Bank book on their website to assist parents who are homeschooling their children. To learn more about past I Got Bank winners, please visit the OneUnited Bank Financial Literacy Blog.

OneUnited Bank has also launched its Financial Education Center with online playlists on Financial Basics, Major Life Decisions, Starting a Career, Small Business and Preventing Elder Fraud. OneUnited Bank hopes its efforts will improve the financial skills of children and adults throughout the country.

