ONEUNITED BANK ANNOUNCES MARVEL COMICS AND VISA COLLABORATION TO PROMOTE FINANCIAL LITERACY

BOSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Superhero Day, OneUnited Bank, the nation's largest black-owned bank, is proud to announce its collaboration with Marvel Comics and Visa, Inc to provide a free custom comic book (featuring Black Panther and Shuri) in its branches on April 28, 2023 and a digital version of the comic book to all participants in its 13th Annual "I Got Bank!" National Financial Literacy Contest.

The one-of-a-kind custom edition comic book was created by Marvel Comics and Visa, Inc. and includes financial literacy exercises developed by OneUnited Bank. On April 28th, National Superhero Day, the Bank will offer up to 500 comic books at its branches in Boston (Grove Hall), Miami, Los Angeles, and Compton on a first come, first served basis. No purchase required. For branch locations visit www.oneunited.com/locations.

The 13th Annual "I Got Bank!" National Financial Literacy Contest selects ten children to win a $1,000 savings account. To make financial literacy a core value of the Black community, the Bank is offering a free "I Got Bank" E-Book. In addition, every child who submits their entry online, can access a digital version of the Black Panther Comic Book.

Students from across the country between the ages of 8 and 12 are encouraged to read a financial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project to show how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives. Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 30, 2023. The Bank will choose ten winners and award each winner a $1,000 savings account at OneUnited Bank by August 31, 2023. For more information, please visit: www.oneunited.com/book.

Teri Williams, OneUnited Bank President states, "We are excited to collaborate with Marvel Comics and Visa to promote financial literacy. Our contest, free e-book, and now this new comic book make it easy for families to teach their children how to save and make financial literacy a core value in the Black community!"

"I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money" is published by The Beckham Publications Group, Inc. (Beckhamhouse). Comic Book: Investing In Each Other: Jim Zub (Writer), J.L. Giles (Artist), Carlos Lopez (Colorist). For more information about the official contest rules, please visit: www.oneunited.com/book.

