OneUnited bank Announces new Compton Branch

The Bank looks forward to offering affordable financial services to the Compton community including its unapologetically Black Visa Cards that represent the issues in the Black community, BankBlack 2 Day Early Pay to receive your paycheck up to 2 days early and AutoSave, its keep the change program.

The Bank is continuing its support for Compton Jr. Equestrians who will attend the grand opening of the Compton Branch. Compton Jr. Equestrians was developed to serve inner city youth in Compton, along with surrounding areas. Founded by Jamie Vance and Randall Hook, natives of Compton, CJE proves the importance of giving back to the community.

"We are committing to closing the racial wealth gap in the City of Compton in our community's long tradition of each one, teach one," says Teri Williams, President & Chief Operating Officer. "We believe in defining our community by our assets, rather than our challenges, which is called Asset Framing. The City of Compton has many assets."

OneUnited Bank is working to make financial literacy a core value of the Black community through the #BankBlack and #BuyBlack Movement.

OneUnited Bank (www.oneunited.com), is the largest (largest customer base) and first Black owned digital bank in America, a Minority Depository Institution (MDI) and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), is a ten-time recipient of the U.S. Department of Treasury's Bank Enterprise Award due to its community development lending. Its mission is to be the premier bank serving urban communities by promoting financial literacy and offering affordable financial services.

