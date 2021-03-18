OneUnited Bank Announces Tiffany Haddish Joins OneTransaction Conference In Honor Of Women's History Month

The #OneTransaction Campaign encourages Black families to claim One Transaction in 2021 –savings and investments, a profitable business, an improved credit score, homeownership, insurance or a will – and provides action steps to get it done.

"We're excited to have Tiffany Haddish join our All-Star Presenters," says Teri Williams, President & COO of OneUnited Bank. "She brings unique expertise, knowledge and life experiences from foster care to homelessness to success that will help our community close the racial wealth gap! Together, we can make financial literacy a core value of the Black community and create generational wealth."

Additional All-Star Presenters in business and personal finance include Tiffany Aliche, The Bugetnista, an award winning financial education teacher, Chris Browning, podcast host and producer of the award-winning Popcorn Finance, Sharon Epperson, Senior Personal Finance Correspondent for CNBC, Karen Hunter, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and host of The Karen Hunter Show on Sirius XM Urban View, Daymond John, globally recognized from ABC's Shark Tank, founder and CEO of FUBU and a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, Calvin Martyr, founder of #BlackOutDay2020 and The Blackout Coalition, Everett Sands, founder and CEO of Lendistry, a Black-owned SBA Preferred Lender, Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist and author of upcoming book "What To Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits", Bola Sokunbi, Certified Financial Education Instructor and founder of The Clever Girl, Kemberley Washington, CPA and Tax Analyst with Forbes Advisor among others.

"Visa is committed to supporting underrepresented communities, including the Black community and women entrepreneurs, and providing them with financial and social resources," says Mary Ann Reilly, Senior Vice President, Head of North America Marketing, Visa. "We recognize that access to financial tools and education is disproportionate for the Black community and are proud to partner with OneUnited Bank on this critical cause to help close the racial wealth gap."

To secure your free ticket, go to www.oneunited.com/onetransaction. (Limited availability)

ABOUT ONEUNITED BANK:

OneUnited Bank is the premier bank for urban communities, the largest Black-owned bank, the first Black internet bank and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Its mission is to provide affordable financial services to support economic development in urban communities and maintain superior financial performance to maximize shareholder value. OneUnited is an FDIC insured bank and an equal housing lender.

