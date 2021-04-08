OneUnited Bank, Largest Black Owned Bank Announces Professor Mehrsa Baradaran Joins OneTransaction Conference On Juneteenth

Professor Mehrsa Baradaran, University of California, Irvine School of Law is author of The Color of Money: Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap , which makes clear that housing segregation, racism, Jim Crow, redlining and other public policies created and maintain an inescapable, but hard to detect, economic trap for Black communities. She makes clear that only bolder, more realistic public policy changes will end the cycle of poverty and promote black wealth. Professor Baradaran will be interviewed live by Karen Hunter , Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and host of The Karen Hunter Show on Sirius XM Urban View.

"We are excited to have Professor Baradaran join the OneTransaction Conference to provide an important framework for our discussion on the racial wealth gap," says Teri Williams, President & COO of OneUnited Bank. "We need to dispel the myths of why the racial wealth gap exists and promote significant changes in public policy to close it."

Additional All-Star Presenters include Emmy award winning actress and author Tiffany Haddish and experts in business and personal finance including Tiffany Aliche, The Bugetnista, an award winning financial education teacher, Chris Browning, podcast host and producer of the award-winning Popcorn Finance, Sharon Epperson, Senior Personal Finance Correspondent for CNBC, Daymond John, globally recognized from ABC's Shark Tank, founder and CEO of FUBU and a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, Calvin Martyr, founder of #BlackOutDay2020 and The Blackout Coalition, Everett Sands, founder and CEO of Lendistry, a Black-owned SBA Preferred Lender, Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist and author of upcoming book "What To Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits", Bola Sokunbi, Certified Financial Education Instructor and founder of The Clever Girl, Kemberley Washington, CPA and Tax Analyst with Forbes Advisor among others.

Media Inquiries: Suzan McDowell, Circle of One Marketing, [email protected] , or by phone at 305-576-3790.

ABOUT ONEUNITED BANK:

OneUnited Bank is the premier bank for urban communities, the largest Black-owned bank, the first Black internet bank and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Its mission is to provide affordable financial services to support economic development in urban communities and maintain superior financial performance to maximize shareholder value. OneUnited is an FDIC insured bank and an equal housing lender.

SOURCE OneUnited Bank