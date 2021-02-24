OneUnited Bank, Largest Black Owned Bank Introduces Solidarity Card For Black History Month

OneUnited Bank encourages all Black Americans to come together in solidarity to focus on One Transaction in 2021 that will increase their net worth and help close the racial wealth gap. That transaction could be savings and investments into stocks, bonds, real estate, a profitable business, an improved credit score, home ownership, life insurance or a will. The Solidarity Visa Debit Card and the Bank's other unapologetically Black Visa Debit Cards offer its new AutoSave service that automatically transfers change from card purchases to a savings account. AutoSave makes saving easier to help Black Americans build wealth.

"As the largest Black owned bank in the country, we promote a vision to move the Black community forward from a social and economic perspective" states Kevin Cohee, Chairman & CEO of OneUnited Bank. "Last year, the Harriet Tubman Card represented the importance of America's currency reflecting the tremendous contribution of Black Americans and the importance of diversity in our society. This year, the Solidarity Card represents the importance of utilizing our newly organized community to affect positive change. The OneTransaction program is designed to educate and inspire the entire community to work together, in solidarity, to close the racial wealth gap."

In partnership with Visa, OneUnited Bank is holding a FREE, state-of-the-art OneTransaction Virtual Financial Conference on June 19th (Juneteenth), a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. The Conference, which has already attracted thousands of attendees, has expert presenters in business and personal finance including Tiffany Aliche, The Budgetnista, an award winning financial education teacher, Karen Hunter, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and host of The Karen Hunter Show on Sirius XM Urban View, Daymond John, globally recognized from ABC's Shark Tank, founder and CEO of FUBU and a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, Calvin Martyr, founder of #BlackOutDay2020 and The Blackout Coalition, Everett Sands, founder and CEO of Lendistry, a Black-owned SBA Preferred Lender, Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist and author of upcoming book "What To Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits", Kemberley Washington, CPA and Tax Analyst with Forbes Advisor among others.

ABOUT ONEUNITED BANK:

OneUnited Bank is the premier bank for urban communities, the largest Black-owned bank, the first Black internet bank and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Its mission is to provide affordable financial services to support economic development in urban communities and maintain superior financial performance to maximize shareholder value. OneUnited is an FDIC insured bank and an equal housing lender.

