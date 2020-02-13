OneUnited Bank Launches New Limited-Edition Harriet Tubman Card

"We have the power to place Harriet Tubman on a global payment device in celebration of Black History Month," states Teri Williams, President & COO. "This symbol of Black empowerment in 2020 will pave the way for the Harriet Tubman design on the $20 bill."

The Harriet Tubman Visa Debit Card is the first limited edition card offered by OneUnited Bank and will only be available in 2020. The card image is from the painting "The Conqueror" by the internationally acclaimed artist Addonis Parker. Anyone who obtains the limited-edition Harriet Tubman Card in 2020 can carry the card design for life.

In addition to its limited-edition Harriet Tubman Card, OneUnited Bank will promote the "Right to Vote" theme for Black History Month to elevate the #BankBlack and #BuyBlack Movements to the next level and beyond. For more information visit www.oneunited.com/HarrietTubman.

OneUnited Bank

OneUnited Bank (www.oneunited.com) is the largest Black-owned bank in America, the first Black internet bank, a Minority Depository Institution and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).

